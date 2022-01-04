Skip to main content
    Arizona State Basketball has Next Two Games Postponed

    The Arizona State Sun Devils have had their next two games against UCLA and Arizona.
    Author:

    On Monday evening, the Arizona State Sun Devils announced their next two games have been postponed "due to health and safety protocols within the Sun Devil program."

    Arizona State has also communicated that the Pac-12 conference will "work with the schools to reschedule both contests."

    This will be the second time the Arizona State-UCLA game has been rescheduled, as the teams were originally slated to meet on Saturday, Jan. 1 before the Bruins were met with a COVID outbreak of their own that pushed the delay of the two programs playing. 

    The Bruins were set to host the Sun Devils on a new date, Wednesday Jan. 5 before the current postponement. 

    Arizona State also had their first rivalry meeting with Arizona pushed back from it's original date of Saturday, Jan. 8. 

    The Sun Devils have now had five total games postponed for this season, four of them being related to COVID and one (Florida A&M) due to a power outage. 

    However, this time it's the Sun Devils who are experiencing their own issues with COVID. 

    Arizona State's most recent game (a loss to Cal on Sunday, Jan. 2) was their first taste of action in over two weeks. 

    While details were not made available, All Sun Devils will update this article if any developments within Arizona State's basketball program emerge. 

