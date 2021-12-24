Arizona State's Games vs. USC, UCLA Postponed

Due to a continued COVID outbreak, the Arizona State Sun Devils will no longer play the USC Trojans or battle the USC Trojans just two days prior.

After their game against the Florida A&M Rattlers was cancelled at the last minute due to power outages at Desert Financial Arena, the Arizona State Sun Devils moved forward towards a daunting stretch of games that featured top-ranked teams such as USC, UCLA and Arizona.

The Bruins, a heavy preseason favorite to win the Pac-12 and again become big players in the NCAA tournament, were set to host Arizona State on Dec. 1 to begin 2022 in a competitive setting.

However, that meeting will have to wait for another day following UCLA's continued COVID problems within their basketball program, according to ESPN college basketball insider Jeff Borzello.

Following a Dec. 1 victory over Colorado, UCLA will have played just one other game in the month of December, which came as a win against Marquette on Dec. 11.

The Bruins had their game against Washington on Dec. 5 postponed, while non-conference meetings with Alabama State (Dec. 15) and Cal Poly (Dec. 22) were cancelled.

UCLA was set to play Arizona on Dec. 30 before the recent postponement.

According to All Bruins' Sam Cannon, the two UCLA basketball teams share the Mo Ostin Center for practices, dining, meetings, weight lifting and general training.

"It is undetermined whether the protocols affecting the teams stem from the same inciting incident, but following Cronin's media availability Tuesday morning, he was seen conversing with a member of the women's team, one day before he entered protocols," said Cannon.

"The vaccination status of each roster has not been disclosed by UCLA Athletics, but as employees of the state of California, both coaching staffs are required to be vaccinated. UCLA required all students who came on campus for the fall to be vaccinated or submit an opt-out waiver."

According to an official Arizona State press release, the Sun Devils will also not play their next scheduled game against the USC Trojans on Dec. 30.

"The Sun Devil men's basketball games at USC (Dec. 30) and UCLA (Jan. 1) have been postponed due to COVID protocols at each of the opponents. USC and UCLA will work with the Pac-12 and Arizona State to reschedule the games on mutually agreed upon dates.

"ASU is next scheduled to play Saturday, Jan. 8, vs. Arizona in Tempe. The game will tip between noon-2 and time will be set at a later date. FOX is working with NFL flex scheduling for the final weekend of the NFL regular season, as some games could switch to Saturday.



"USC's game vs. Oklahoma State in Oklahoma City on Dec. 21 was canceled on Dec. 19 due to confirmed COVID-19 cases within the Trojans program. The program paused all team activities at that time. UCLA has not played since Dec. 11."

As of now, Arizona State's next game will come on Jan. 8 when the Arizona Wildcats travel to Tempe.