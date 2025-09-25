Kenny Dillingham Discusses Josh Hoover, Fandom, More
TEMPE -- Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham gifted time to media for the second time this week - and for the final time before his team takes the field against TCU on Friday following Wednesday's practice.
Dillingham once again discussed the TCU offense, while also divulging his past as a fan of an NFL franchise - Arizona State on SI gathered highlights from the exchange below.
Dillingham Recognizes Challenge Josh Hoover Presents
Dillingham continued his early-week praise of the TCU quarterback when he was asked once again.
- "He extends plays at a high rate. You know, we've got to be able to keep in the pocket. We've got to be able to impact him. You got to be able to try to get him, get him down, but he throws the ball so quick his receivers and running backs are so dialed in to quick passing game that it's hard to touch, and that's been his biggest difference from last year."
Hoover is quite possibly the best quarterback that the Sun Devils will face all season - Sawyer Robertson was a challenge, but the former is quite possibly better out-of-structure and in high-leverage situations.
Dillingham Discusses Arizona Cardinals Connection
The 35-year-old was asked about his interaction with Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort prior to the season opener - he opened up about what the franchise has meant to him over the years.
- “Yeah. I mean, I'm a die-hard Cardinals fan. My license plate used to say card for life, like, legitimately, for my entire life, till I moved to Memphis. So I'm big fan. So they let me go out there and watch practice sometimes. Coach Gannon has been great."
- "They've all been great. Bill Bidwill has been great to me. And so he was out there. So we’re just chopping it up. I was asking advice on roster management and the new age of college football. And, I mean, I'm just chopping it up and picking a guy's brain who’s been really successful.”
The Cardinals are frequent guests at Arizona State practices - don't be shocked to see a Sun Devil remain in the desert beyond this season.
Dillingham Embraces Playing Good Football
The head coach was asked about Leavitt commenting on the fact that the Sun Devils are set to have a game in front of a national audience with little viewing competition - he did not see it in the same manner that his quarterback did.
- "Yeah, I really don't care about the statement. I care that we play our best game. But I mean, if you're 18 to 20 year old, you may have a little bit more like, oh man, everybody watch me. This is the game everybody's watching, for sure, hopefully our guys are focused on the task at hand, understanding that this is a gigantic football game."
- "This is an undefeated team, their first Big 12 game. They return their entire staff. Essentially they're trying to quarterbacks. They turn a lot of people. Good team got a great challenge at home. Still have a great environment, which I know they'll have, and don't stop playing good play football."
