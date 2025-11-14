Previewing Arizona State-Gonzaga: Key Matchups, Prediction, and More
TEMPE -- The 2025-26 Arizona State Sun Devils (2-0) are seeking to remain undefeated tonight, as they welcome the 19th-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs (3-0) in what is the second half of a home-and-home series that began last season.
Arizona State is riding high off of an 81-66 victory over Utah Tech, while Gonzaga trounced Creighton by a score of 90-63 on Tuesday night - ASU on SI covers key developments concerning the matchup below.
Game Information
WHO: #19 Gonzaga @ Arizona State
WHERE: Desert Financial Arena, Tempe
WHEN: 9:00 P.M. MST
BROADCAST: ESPN2
Key Storyline: Adam Miller's Return to Tempe
The senior guard is finishing out his college career with a lone season in Spokane under Mark Few after two seasons under Hurley at ASU.
Miller has frequently praised Hurley for always standing up for him, particularly when his eligibility was up in the air - and Hurley returned respect earlier in the week.
Miller has largely excelled in his role with a national title hopeful, as he has averaged over 10 points per contest while also boosting overall efficient marks from the floor.
Key Matchup: Graham Ike vs Massamba Diop
Ike entered the season as one of the best players in all of college basketball, and has shown substantial growth in 2025-26 - particularly in the inside-outside game.
This will be the first major test for the Arizona State freshman Diop, who has also shown guard-like skills in his first two games in Tempe.
Beyond the two - Gonzaga's Braden Huff brings a solid 6'10" frame to the table, while ASU's Allen Mukeba is a bruiser that has a built that is reminiscent of former program standout Lu Dort.
The key matchup very easily could lie in the guard battle, but the post play seems to be more vital in a game in which both sides have bigs that have the ability to run the floor in a similar manner to typical guards.
In addition to the low-block battles, watch out for ASU F Marcus Adams Jr. - the sharpshooter has spent the first two games of the season easing in, and has the ability to breakout fully in this contest.
PREDICTION: Gonzaga 90, ASU 78
The Desert Financial Arena crowd should be lively for this game, and players such as Anthony ‘Pig’ Johnson are more ready to challenge high-profile teams than many realize, but Gonzaga’s firepower will be tough to overcome - especially with the mistakes that the team has made across the first two games.
