Arizona State men's basketball schedule update: Big 12 game times, TV channels
With the 2024 college basketball season less than three weeks away the Arizona State men's basketball team has released tipoff times and TV channels for all of its Big 12 Conference games.
ASU's season opener vs. Idaho State on Tuesday, Nov. 5 still doesn't have a start time, but its second game against Santa Clara on Friday, Nov. 8 has been slotted for a 6:30 p.m. tip.
ASU Faces Longer Road Trips
Bobby Hurley's team is no longer playing in the West Coast footprint of the Pac-12, which means the road trips will be longer for the Sun Devils in 2024-25.
ASU does not play at UCF this season, which is a big deal. Phoenix to Orlando is a four-hour plane ride and 1,850 air miles. The Sun Devils' longest Big 12 road trip will be at Cincinnati on Saturday, Jan. 18, followed by a game at West Virginia on Tuesday, Jan. 21. Both games are in the Eastern Time Zone.
They also face back-to-back road games at Oklahoma State (Sunday, Feb. 9) and Texas Tech (Wednesday, Feb. 12).
Late Start Times
Six of Arizona State's Big 12 games are scheduled to tipoff at 7:30 p.m. or later Mountain Standard Time. Five are home games and one is a road game at Arizona.
The latest start times are two 9 p.m. games: Tuesday, Jan. 14 vs. UCF and Tuesday, March 4 at Arizona.
New Year's Eve In Utah
The Sun Devils' Big 12 journey will begin Dec. 31 in Provo, Utah, against BYU. The two teams met last season in Las Vegas and it wasn't close. BYU rolled to a 77-49 victory behind 14 3-pointers and a 51-32 rebounding advantage.
The game is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. MST and will be televised on ESPN2. It's part of New Year's eve Big 12 lineup that includes West Virginia at Kansas, Utah at Baylor and UCF at Texas Tech.
Here's a look at the complete 2024-25 Big 12 schedule for ASU men's basketball, with tipoff times and TV channels.
Big 12 Schedule for Arizona State Men's Basketball
All games times are MST
Dec. 31: at BYU, 2 p.m. on ESPN2
Jan. 4: vs. Colorado, 4 p.m. on ESPN+
Jan. 8: at Kansas, 7 p.m. on ESPN2
Jan. 11: vs. Baylor, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+
Jan. 14: vs. UCF, 9 p.m. on ESPNU
Jan. 18: at Cincinnati, Noon on CBSSN
Jan. 21: at West Virginia, 7 p.m. on CBSSN
Jan. 25: vs. Iowa State, Noon on ESPN+
Jan. 28: at Colorado, 7 p.m. on ESPN+
Feb. 1: vs. Arizona, 11 a.m. on CBS
Feb. 4: vs. Kansas State, 8 p.m. on ESPN+
Feb. 9: at Oklahoma State, Noon on ESPN+
Feb. 12: at Texas Tech, 7 p.m. on CBSSN
Feb. 15: vs. TCU, 6 p.m. on ESPN+
Feb. 18: vs. Houston, 7 p.m. on ESPN+
Feb. 23: at Kansas State, 2 p.m. on ESPN+
Feb. 26: vs. BYU, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+
March 1: at Utah, 5 p.m. on ESPN+
March 4: at Arizona, 9 p.m. on ESPN/2/U
March 8: vs. Texas Tech, 8:30 p.m. on ESPN/2/U