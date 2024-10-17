All Sun Devils

Arizona State men's basketball schedule update: Big 12 game times, TV channels

ASU's Big 12 opener will be an afternoon game on New Year's Eve

Ben Sherman

Arizona State men's basketball coach Bobby Hurley is preparing his team for the rigors of the Big 12.
Arizona State men's basketball coach Bobby Hurley is preparing his team for the rigors of the Big 12. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
With the 2024 college basketball season less than three weeks away the Arizona State men's basketball team has released tipoff times and TV channels for all of its Big 12 Conference games.

ASU's season opener vs. Idaho State on Tuesday, Nov. 5 still doesn't have a start time, but its second game against Santa Clara on Friday, Nov. 8 has been slotted for a 6:30 p.m. tip.

Bobby Hurley's team is no longer playing in the West Coast footprint of the Pac-12, which means the road trips will be longer for the Sun Devils in 2024-25.

ASU does not play at UCF this season, which is a big deal. Phoenix to Orlando is a four-hour plane ride and 1,850 air miles. The Sun Devils' longest Big 12 road trip will be at Cincinnati on Saturday, Jan. 18, followed by a game at West Virginia on Tuesday, Jan. 21. Both games are in the Eastern Time Zone.

They also face back-to-back road games at Oklahoma State (Sunday, Feb. 9) and Texas Tech (Wednesday, Feb. 12).

Six of Arizona State's Big 12 games are scheduled to tipoff at 7:30 p.m. or later Mountain Standard Time. Five are home games and one is a road game at Arizona.

The latest start times are two 9 p.m. games: Tuesday, Jan. 14 vs. UCF and Tuesday, March 4 at Arizona.

Arizona State lost to BYU 77-49 last season.
Arizona State lost to BYU 77-49 last season. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The Sun Devils' Big 12 journey will begin Dec. 31 in Provo, Utah, against BYU. The two teams met last season in Las Vegas and it wasn't close. BYU rolled to a 77-49 victory behind 14 3-pointers and a 51-32 rebounding advantage.

The game is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. MST and will be televised on ESPN2. It's part of New Year's eve Big 12 lineup that includes West Virginia at Kansas, Utah at Baylor and UCF at Texas Tech.

Here's a look at the complete 2024-25 Big 12 schedule for ASU men's basketball, with tipoff times and TV channels.

Dec. 31: at BYU, 2 p.m. on ESPN2

Jan. 4: vs. Colorado, 4 p.m. on ESPN+

Jan. 8: at Kansas, 7 p.m. on ESPN2

Jan. 11: vs. Baylor, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Jan. 14: vs. UCF, 9 p.m. on ESPNU

Jan. 18: at Cincinnati, Noon on CBSSN

Jan. 21: at West Virginia, 7 p.m. on CBSSN

Jan. 25: vs. Iowa State, Noon on ESPN+

Jan. 28: at Colorado, 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Feb. 1: vs. Arizona, 11 a.m. on CBS

Feb. 4: vs. Kansas State, 8 p.m. on ESPN+

Feb. 9: at Oklahoma State, Noon on ESPN+

Feb. 12: at Texas Tech, 7 p.m. on CBSSN

Feb. 15: vs. TCU, 6 p.m. on ESPN+

Feb. 18: vs. Houston, 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Feb. 23: at Kansas State, 2 p.m. on ESPN+

Feb. 26: vs. BYU, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+

March 1: at Utah, 5 p.m. on ESPN+

March 4: at Arizona, 9 p.m. on ESPN/2/U

March 8: vs. Texas Tech, 8:30 p.m. on ESPN/2/U

