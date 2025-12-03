Arizona State Early Signing Day Tracker: Every Player Coming to the Program in 2026
TEMPE -- Early signing day is officially here for the Arizona State Sun Devils - as it is for the remainder of the Big 12 and the country at-large.
The Sun Devils have made strides to improve their standing in the national scope in recent days, and they seek to continue to add to a solid group of talent that is set to officially sign to the program today - Arizona State covers all the necessities associated with the day below.
Full List of 2026 Early Signees
Name
Position
Height/Weight
High School
Hometown
Star Rating
Jake Fette
QB
6'1", 190
Del Valle
El Paso, TX
Unanimous four-star
Cardae Mack
RB
5'9", 210
Atascocita
Humble, TX
Four-star (Rivals, 247), three-star (ESPN)
Julian Hugo
EDGE
6'4", 240
Steele
Cibolo, TX
Four-star (ESPN, 247), three-star (Rivals)
Jarmaine Mitchell
OT
6'8", 320
JUCO (Copiah-Lincoln C.C.)
Lutcher, LA
Unanimous four-star (JUCO)
Landen Anderson
DL
6'5", 247
Santa Fe
Edmond, OK
Unanimous three-star
Hayden Vercher
TE
6'4", 220
Thousand Oaks
Thousand Oaks, CA
Four-star (Rivals, ESPN), three-star (247)
Kirtland Vakalahi
DL
6'5", 260
JUCO (New Mexico Military Institute)
Australia
Unanimous three-star (JUCO)
Cortavious Tisaby
OT
6'5", 250
South Oak Cliff
Grand Prairie, TX
Unanimous three-star
Zeth Thues
S
5'11", 155
Liberty
Peoria, AZ
Unanimous three-star
Landen Miree
TE
6'3", 215
Princeton
Cincinnati, OH
Unanimous three-star
DaQuwan Dunn
CB
6'1", 172
Richardson Berkner
Richardson, TX
Unanimous three-star
Marques Uini
IOL
6'-2.5", 280
Copperas Cove
Copperas Cove, TX
Unanimous three-star
Mason Marden
LB
6'3", 215
Ladue Horton Watkins
St. Louis, MO
Unanimous three-star
Jalen Williams
CB
6'0", 160
Kell
Marietta, GA
Unanimous three-star
Siosaia Lapuaho
OT
6'4", 300
Garden City C.C, Garden City, KS
Sandy, UT
Unanimous three-star
Cooper Reid
WR
6'4", 180
Dripping Springs
Dripping Springs, TX
Unanimous three-star
Oscar Aguilar
LB
6'1", 220
Downey
Downey, CA
Unanimous three-star
Sinei Tengei
EDGE
6'2", 235
Westwood
Mesa, AZ
Unanimous three-star
Niniva Nicholson
IOL
6'3", 285
Santa Margarita Catholic
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
Unanimous three-star
Position-by-Position Breakdown
The offensive line and defensive line were both major points of emphasis in this class - eight signings were made on both sides of the trenches this cycle.
The immediate impact these recruits will provide is unknown, as the majority of key contributors during the 2025 season already had playing experience at the collegiate level. However, the Sun Devils are set to face ample roster turnover, so the strategy might shift a bit in the upcoming season.
Above all, the biggest point of focus was if the recruit profiled as a culture fit. In the words of coach Dillingham, the program motto is "be a good person, make good decisions, and have more fun working harder than anyone in the country." While talent is certainly important, the coaching staff actively seeks out players that both fit the system and actively want to be a representative of the Arizona State program.
Offense
QB Jake Fette is the crown jewel of this recruiting class - the El Paso native has been committed to play in Tempe since September of 2024. The gunslinger accounted for 87 passing touchdowns and 42 rushing scores over three seasons as the starting player at the position.
Cardae Mack is a fast-rising recruit that is set to play running back for the Sun Devils after playing quarterback in high school. The incoming member of Shaun Aguano's room has run for 4,837 yards and 60 touchdowns in three seasons of varsity football.
Cooper Reid is the lone receiver that is set to sign in the upcoming class, which likely signifies that the program trusts the players already in place - or are going to aggressively target the transfer portal. Hayden Vercher and Landen Miree are tantilizing tight end prospects, but AJ Ia figures to be taking on a major role after playing sparingly as a freshman.
The offensive player that presents the most immediate upside is none other than Jarmaine Mitchell, the number one overall junior college transfer that flipped from Georgia to ASU on Tuesday. He figures to instantly be a starting player at one of the two tackle spots. Siosaia Lapuaho also has potential to be a starting tackle after committing to play for the Sun Devils over the summer.
Defense
The crown jewel of the class on the defensive side of the ball is certainly Julian Hugo, a Texas native who has worked his way up to being considered a four-star off of the edge. Hugo has potential to contribute early, as the top four players on the rotation this season are set to depart, although JUCO transfer Kirtland Vakalahi has potential to jump into the equation, while returning talents such as Albert Smith III are in line for larger roles as well.
Mason Marden is the lone LB signee to the 2026 class - the St. Louis native has been committed since May and has remained steadfast in that commitment. Marden likely slots in as a redshirt candidate, as Zyrus Fiaseu and Martell Hughes are serious contenders to be starting players next season, while redshirt freshman Isaiah Iosefa has many fans in the building in his own right.
DaQuwan Dunn and Jalen Williams are two of the more under-appreciated players in this class - both are at the cornerback position. They may not contribute in 2026, but CB coach Bryan Carrington has built a track record of developing players at this spot.
Zeth Thues is the lone safety signed in this class. Although Myles "Ghost" Rowser and potentially Xavion Alford are departing the program, DC/S coach Brian Ward has ample talent at his disposal at the position. Adrian "Boogie" Wilson will likely be a full-time starter next season, while Montana Warren might move back to his natural safety spot.
Top Commitments in the Class
- Jake Fette is frequently tabbed as a top-10 quarterback in this class. He received offers from several SEC foes, as well as Big 12 rivals such as Houston, Texas Tech, Baylor, and TCU. Fette has been committed to Arizona State since last September and has never seemed interested in flipping his pledge elsewhere. The unknown future of Sam Leavitt complicates Fette's immediate impact, although the talented four-star will fit nicely into Marcus Arroyo's pro-style/spread offense hybrid.
- Cardae Mack is considered a top 25 running back in the upcoming class. He, much like Fette, saw expansive interest from powerhouse SEC and Big 12 programs. Mack committed to Arizona State on April 27, took visits elsewhere - including Texas Tech, and remained as a pledge. Mack will likely sit behind Raleek Brown and Kyson Brown next season, although there isn't much reason to believe that the incoming freshman won't be a key contributor in 2027.
- Julian Hugo committed to Arizona State on April 10 - less than a week after visiting. Much of Hugo's interest came from west coast schools, as USC, Utah, and Colorado also vied for his services. Hugo figures to be a strong fit within Brian Ward's aggressive scheme and should fit in nicely with DL coach Diron Reynolds, who is universally loved by players.
Recruiting Surprises, Flips & Misses
- Ronald Derrick was the first flip from the Sun Devils elsewhere. The three-star defensive lineman de-committed on Monday night and committed to Northwestern on Tuesday morning.
Historical Context & Class Ranking
Arizona State ranks 33rd in the nation according to ON3, 37th per 247, and 37th on ESPN. They rank 4th in the Big 12 according to ON3, 6th on 247, and 6th on ESPN.
The quality of this class is significantly higher than that of previous classes under Dillingham - particularly in terms of four-star and high-level three-star players that have committed. This certainly looks to be the most impactful class that has been brought in since the 2023 one that yielded talents such as C.J. Fite, Keith Abney II, and Montana Warren
ASU Recruiting Classes Under Dillingham
Overall National Rank (247 Sports)
2023
37
2024
43
2025
60
2026
37
