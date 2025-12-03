Arizona State Early Signing Day Tracker: Every Player Coming to the Program in 2026

TEMPE -- Early signing day is officially here for the Arizona State Sun Devils - as it is for the remainder of the Big 12 and the country at-large.

The Sun Devils have made strides to improve their standing in the national scope in recent days, and they seek to continue to add to a solid group of talent that is set to officially sign to the program today - Arizona State covers all the necessities associated with the day below.

Full List of 2026 Early Signees

Del Valle High School quarterback Jake Fette (1) breaks away from the Lubbock Cooper defense on a 40-yard touchdown run during a playoff game, Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in El Paso, Texas. Despite Fette’s standout performance, the Conquistadors fell to the Pirates, 45-42. | Luis Torres/For El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Name Position Height/Weight High School Hometown Star Rating Jake Fette QB 6'1", 190 Del Valle El Paso, TX Unanimous four-star Cardae Mack RB 5'9", 210 Atascocita Humble, TX Four-star (Rivals, 247), three-star (ESPN) Julian Hugo EDGE 6'4", 240 Steele Cibolo, TX Four-star (ESPN, 247), three-star (Rivals) Jarmaine Mitchell OT 6'8", 320 JUCO (Copiah-Lincoln C.C.) Lutcher, LA

Unanimous four-star (JUCO) Landen Anderson DL 6'5", 247 Santa Fe Edmond, OK Unanimous three-star Hayden Vercher TE 6'4", 220 Thousand Oaks

Thousand Oaks, CA Four-star (Rivals, ESPN), three-star (247) Kirtland Vakalahi DL 6'5", 260 JUCO (New Mexico Military Institute) Australia Unanimous three-star (JUCO) Cortavious Tisaby OT 6'5", 250 South Oak Cliff

Grand Prairie, TX

Unanimous three-star Zeth Thues S 5'11", 155 Liberty Peoria, AZ Unanimous three-star Landen Miree TE 6'3", 215 Princeton

Cincinnati, OH Unanimous three-star DaQuwan Dunn CB 6'1", 172 Richardson Berkner

Richardson, TX

Unanimous three-star Marques Uini IOL 6'-2.5", 280 Copperas Cove



Copperas Cove, TX Unanimous three-star



Mason Marden LB 6'3", 215 Ladue Horton Watkins

St. Louis, MO Unanimous three-star Jalen Williams CB 6'0", 160 Kell Marietta, GA



Unanimous three-star



Siosaia Lapuaho OT 6'4", 300 Garden City C.C, Garden City, KS



Sandy, UT

Unanimous three-star



Cooper Reid WR 6'4", 180 Dripping Springs



Dripping Springs, TX Unanimous three-star



Oscar Aguilar LB 6'1", 220 Downey



Downey, CA Unanimous three-star



Sinei Tengei EDGE 6'2", 235 Westwood



Mesa, AZ Unanimous three-star



Niniva Nicholson IOL 6'3", 285 Santa Margarita Catholic



Rancho Santa Margarita, CA Unanimous three-star





Position-by-Position Breakdown

The offensive line and defensive line were both major points of emphasis in this class - eight signings were made on both sides of the trenches this cycle.

The immediate impact these recruits will provide is unknown, as the majority of key contributors during the 2025 season already had playing experience at the collegiate level. However, the Sun Devils are set to face ample roster turnover, so the strategy might shift a bit in the upcoming season.

Above all, the biggest point of focus was if the recruit profiled as a culture fit. In the words of coach Dillingham, the program motto is "be a good person, make good decisions, and have more fun working harder than anyone in the country." While talent is certainly important, the coaching staff actively seeks out players that both fit the system and actively want to be a representative of the Arizona State program.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) with head coach Kenny Dillingham against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Offense

QB Jake Fette is the crown jewel of this recruiting class - the El Paso native has been committed to play in Tempe since September of 2024. The gunslinger accounted for 87 passing touchdowns and 42 rushing scores over three seasons as the starting player at the position.

Cardae Mack is a fast-rising recruit that is set to play running back for the Sun Devils after playing quarterback in high school. The incoming member of Shaun Aguano's room has run for 4,837 yards and 60 touchdowns in three seasons of varsity football.

Cooper Reid is the lone receiver that is set to sign in the upcoming class, which likely signifies that the program trusts the players already in place - or are going to aggressively target the transfer portal. Hayden Vercher and Landen Miree are tantilizing tight end prospects, but AJ Ia figures to be taking on a major role after playing sparingly as a freshman.

The offensive player that presents the most immediate upside is none other than Jarmaine Mitchell, the number one overall junior college transfer that flipped from Georgia to ASU on Tuesday. He figures to instantly be a starting player at one of the two tackle spots. Siosaia Lapuaho also has potential to be a starting tackle after committing to play for the Sun Devils over the summer.

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running backs coach Shaun Aguano against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Defense

The crown jewel of the class on the defensive side of the ball is certainly Julian Hugo, a Texas native who has worked his way up to being considered a four-star off of the edge. Hugo has potential to contribute early, as the top four players on the rotation this season are set to depart, although JUCO transfer Kirtland Vakalahi has potential to jump into the equation, while returning talents such as Albert Smith III are in line for larger roles as well.

Mason Marden is the lone LB signee to the 2026 class - the St. Louis native has been committed since May and has remained steadfast in that commitment. Marden likely slots in as a redshirt candidate, as Zyrus Fiaseu and Martell Hughes are serious contenders to be starting players next season, while redshirt freshman Isaiah Iosefa has many fans in the building in his own right.

Lions defensive back Zeth Angel Thues practices with his team at the Liberty High School football fields in Peoria, on Aug. 5, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

DaQuwan Dunn and Jalen Williams are two of the more under-appreciated players in this class - both are at the cornerback position. They may not contribute in 2026, but CB coach Bryan Carrington has built a track record of developing players at this spot.

Zeth Thues is the lone safety signed in this class. Although Myles "Ghost" Rowser and potentially Xavion Alford are departing the program, DC/S coach Brian Ward has ample talent at his disposal at the position. Adrian "Boogie" Wilson will likely be a full-time starter next season, while Montana Warren might move back to his natural safety spot.

Sep 13, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Javan Robinson (12) and safety Adrian Wilson (6) celebrate after forcing a fumble at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

Top Commitments in the Class

Jake Fette is frequently tabbed as a top-10 quarterback in this class. He received offers from several SEC foes, as well as Big 12 rivals such as Houston, Texas Tech, Baylor, and TCU. Fette has been committed to Arizona State since last September and has never seemed interested in flipping his pledge elsewhere. The unknown future of Sam Leavitt complicates Fette's immediate impact, although the talented four-star will fit nicely into Marcus Arroyo's pro-style/spread offense hybrid.

Cardae Mack is considered a top 25 running back in the upcoming class. He, much like Fette, saw expansive interest from powerhouse SEC and Big 12 programs. Mack committed to Arizona State on April 27, took visits elsewhere - including Texas Tech, and remained as a pledge. Mack will likely sit behind Raleek Brown and Kyson Brown next season, although there isn't much reason to believe that the incoming freshman won't be a key contributor in 2027.

Julian Hugo committed to Arizona State on April 10 - less than a week after visiting. Much of Hugo's interest came from west coast schools, as USC, Utah, and Colorado also vied for his services. Hugo figures to be a strong fit within Brian Ward's aggressive scheme and should fit in nicely with DL coach Diron Reynolds, who is universally loved by players.

Sep 7, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive line coach Diron Reynolds against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Recruiting Surprises, Flips & Misses

Ronald Derrick was the first flip from the Sun Devils elsewhere. The three-star defensive lineman de-committed on Monday night and committed to Northwestern on Tuesday morning.

Historical Context & Class Ranking

Jul 8, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Arizona State defensive lineman C.J. Fite answers questions from the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Arizona State ranks 33rd in the nation according to ON3, 37th per 247, and 37th on ESPN. They rank 4th in the Big 12 according to ON3, 6th on 247, and 6th on ESPN.

The quality of this class is significantly higher than that of previous classes under Dillingham - particularly in terms of four-star and high-level three-star players that have committed. This certainly looks to be the most impactful class that has been brought in since the 2023 one that yielded talents such as C.J. Fite, Keith Abney II, and Montana Warren

ASU Recruiting Classes Under Dillingham Overall National Rank (247 Sports) 2023 37 2024 43 2025 60 2026 37

