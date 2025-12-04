Arizona State Football Mailbag: 2026 Outlook, Transfer Portal, and More

TEMPE -- The offseason for the Arizona State Sun Devils is right around the corner - as they are set to play one final game before the 2025 campaign concludes.

Kenny Dillingham will enter his fourth offseason period with much work to do, as numerous players are set to depart the program in the weeks to come, although fans should still feel optimistic heading into the 2026 season.

Arizona State on SI answers three key questions pertaining to the near future directly below.

Q: What will draft eligible Arizona State stars decide to do?

While the vast majority of Arizona State stars over the last two seasons will depart due to being out of eligibility, there are four standouts that are draft eligible that may just decide to depart - Jordyn Tyson, Sam Leavitt, Keith Abney II, and C.J. Fite.

Tyson is as good as gone. He is a surefire first-round pick come April's NFL draft - and no one can blame the junior for taking advantage of the work that got him to this point. Abney is also likely set to head to the NFL after working his way to being considered a top five cornerback prospect according to many draft experts. Fite will be a fascinating player to track, as he is currently faced with a ride range of draft outcomes. The junior has the ability to return and boost his draft stock even more in 2026.

Leavitt's situation is much more complex, but the NFL feels out of question at this point - expect a return to Tempe or a transfer out.

Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) celebrates touchdown with wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images | Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images

Q: Should this season be categorized as a failure?

Was the 2025 season a success? In some ways, yes? Was the 2025 season a failure? Not at all.

Disappointment is more suitable verbiage for this scenario, as the expectation heading into the campaign was to once again reach 10 wins and secure another Big 12 title - this did not come to fruition, but the "next man up" approach largely succeeding, seeing growth in underclassmen, and entering the last week of the regular season in contention to reach the title game are all definite positives that should be taken away from the 12-game stretch.

Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Martell Hughes (18) celebrates game winning interception with teammates defensive lineman Prince Dorbah (32) defensive back Rodney Bimage Jr. (0) and linebacker Jordan Crook (8) against TCU Horned Frogs in the second half at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images | Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images

Q: What positions do the Sun Devils need to focus on improving in the coming weeks?

The definite spots the team has to restock at are as follows - offensive line, defensive line (including edge rushers), cornerback, and wide receiver.

There will be impact players that return at al of the aforementioned spots, but the losses will be significant as well. Expect coach Dillingham and staff to work the transfer portal once it opens on January 2, as well as continuing to push to flip commitments ahead of the late signing period for 2026 recruits in February.

ASU Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham walks off the field after a 24-16 loss to the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Oct. 25, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

