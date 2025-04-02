Arizona State's star freshman tore his ACL, will explore transfer portal
In a season full of tough breaks, the Arizona State men's basketball program suffered another huge blow on Wednesday.
Five-star freshman Jayden Quaintance, who injured his knee against Kansas State on Feb. 23 and was shut down for the season, reportedly tore his ACL. According to ESPN's Jonathan Givony, Quaintance underwent surgery to repair the ACL in his right knee on March 19.
Quaintance is expected to be fully recovered by next season, but it might be in a different uniform. His father, Haminn Quaintance, told ESPN he plans to explore the transfer portal.
"We're looking to put the right people around him," Haminn Quaintance told ESPN.
Quaintance, the youngest player in college basketball, averaged 9.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, 1.5 assists and 1.1 steals. He's a projected lottery pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Because he doesn't turn 18 until July he's not eligible for the 2025 NBA Draft.
Quaintance stands 6-foot-9, but he boasts a 7-foot-3 wingspan. He had eight games with four or more blocked shots this season, including back-to-back Big 12 games with five blocks (vs. UCF and Cincinnati). He was named to the Big 12's All-Defensive team and All-Newcomer team.
The Sun Devils finished second-to-last in the Big 12 at 4-16 and lost 11 of their last 12 games.
Head coach Bobby Hurley was on hot seat for the better part of the season, but Arizona State athletic director Graham Rossini said he will return in 2025-26 to fulfill the final year of his contract.
The Sun Devils already lost five-star shooting guard Joson Sanon to the transfer portal, and missed out on five-star recruit Koa Peat, who plays at nearby Perry High School. Peat committed to ASU's rival, the Arizona Wildcats, last week.