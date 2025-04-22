Bobby Hurley rebuilds Arizona State's roster with intriguing transfers
It has been a challenging stretch for Arizona State men's basketball coach Bobby Hurley.
After entering 2025 with a ton of promise — a 9-3 record and two of the best freshmen in the country — Hurley's Sun Devils fell apart in their first season in the Big 12. ASU went 4-16 in conference play and lost 12 of its final 13 games — mercifully ending with an 86-78 loss to Nebraska on March 31 in the College Baskektball Crown.
Then the departures started.
Eight Arizona State players left through the transfer portal — including five-star freshmen Joson Sanon (St. John's) and Jayden Quaintance (Kentucky). The only scholarship player to stick around was freshman guard Trevor Best, who enrolled at ASU in mid-December.
To rebuild his roster, Hurley started plucking breakout players from small colleges — and one from a community college. Over the past three weeks Hurley has added seven transfers to his roster. Here's a look at Arizona State's transfer portal additions as of April 21.
Moe Odum, point guard (Pepperdine)
A 6-foot-1 playmaker, Odum averaged 13.2 points, 7,5 assists and shot 37.9% from the 3-point line for the Waves in 2024-25. He was also fourth in the nation in assists. He has one year of eligibility remaining.
Marcus Adams Jr., forward (Cal State Northridge)
The 6-foot-8 Adams was a big-time recruit coming out of high school. He initially committed to Kansas, then flipped to Gonzaga. Just before the 2023-24 season started he fllipped again, this time to BYU. He played one game at BYU before transferring to Cal State Northridge. He averaged 16.1 points and 4.9 rebounds for CSUN in 2024-25. He has three years of eligibility remaining.
Allen David Mukeba, forward (Oakland)
An imposing figure at 6-foot-6 and 247 pounds, Mukeba averaged 14.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists as a junior at Oakland. He started his career at Kansas City, playing two seasons for the Roos. He has one year of eligibility remaining.
Adante’ Holiman, guard (Georgia Southern)
A 6-foot guard, Holiman is transferring for the third time in three seasons. He started his career at UT Rio Grande Valley before transferring to UTSA for his sophomore season. He broke out as a junior at Georgia Southern, averaging 16.9 points, 2.3 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals. He shot 38.6 percent from beyond the 3-point arc on 8.4 attempts per game. He finished 15th in the country in 3-pointers made per game (3.2). Holiman has one year of eligibility remaining.
Bryce Ford, guard (Toledo)
A former star at Pinnacle High School in Phoenix, the 6-foot-3 Ford averaged 7.1 points and 2.8 rebounds as a sophomore at Toledo. He shot 37.2 percent from downtown on 94 attempts. He has two years of eligibility remaining.
Santiago Trouet, forward (San Diego)
A 6-foot-10 Argentinian with 3-point range, Trouet had some impressive games for USD in 2024-25. He had 17 points and 14 rebounds in a loss to Grand Canyon and 21 points and 11 rebounds in a one-point loss to Santa Clara. Trouet, who averaged 8.7 points and 6.8 rebounds as a sophomore, has two years of eligibility remaining.
Vijay Wallace, wing (Triton Community College)
A 6-foot-6 combo guard, Wallace averaged 15.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists for Triton last season. He initially committed to UMKC, but reopened his recruitment on April 8. He played his freshman season at Illinois Valley Community College before transferring to Triton for his sophomore season. Wallace has two years of eligibility remaining.