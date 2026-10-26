BREAKING: Top Recruit, Local 2028 Talent Jakyi Miles Commits to Arizona State Basketball

From Mesa, to Chandler, to Tempe.

On Monday afternoon, Compass Prep guard Jakyi Miles announced his college future. He won't have to move very far.

Miles announced his commitment to Arizona State to continue his basketball career, joining ASU head basketball coach Randy Bennett as the coach's first big signing since moving to Tempe.

"It's just home," Miles told AZFamily live on-air. "It's right there in my backyard."

Devils Stand Alone

ASU was able to beat out offers from Baylor, California, Florida State and Stanford for the four-star guard, sporting a four-star rating as the top player in Arizona's Class of 2028 and a Top-40 2028 talent in the nation.

Miles is also the No. 19-ranked player in the SC Next 60 for the Class of 2028, but he won't have a "2028" next to his name much longer.

"Kai Kai" plans to reclassify to the Class of 2027, being able to join the Sun Devils next season.

"The coaching staff, they've always been consistent," Miles said. "They believe in me, let me do what I do, I just felt a connection with them.

It All Starts in Mesa

Despite currently playing in Chandler, Miles' hometown is officially Mesa, playing for Mesa High School for the first two seasons of his high school career.

Just 15 minutes up the road from Mesa High is Westwood High, the alma mater of fellow Mesa native Randy Bennett.

Bennett also played two seasons of college basketball at Mesa Community College before making the move to San Diego.

The former longtime Saint Mary's coach has been vocal about the opportunity to return home and coach the Sun Devils. Now, it's paying dividends in the recruiting game as well.

"His (Bennett's) communication has been consistent," Miles said. "So that was one of the big parts for me. Giving me the leeway to do what I do, what I've been doing throughout the years, at ASU, was a big part for me too."

On The Recruiting Trail

Miles is ASU's first 2028 signing, but with the talented guard reclassifying to 2027, it is, in reality, their third 2027 signing.

Jakyi joins Texas forward Howard Williams and Florida forward Carson Crawford, both fellow four-stars.

ASU currently sits at No. 23 in 2027 Class Rankings, and when Miles gets added to the board, that number will likely climb.

A day after a quality exhibition win in New Mexico, the Randy Bennett era in Tempe is picking up steam with the regular season upon us.