Former Arizona State Guard Standout Joins San Jose State, Earns Eligibility For December Debut

Maui Moe? Tempe Moe? We've found the answer.

San "Mo-se" State.

Reported by Tobias Bass of The Athletic, former ASU guard Moe Odum will be transferring to San Jose State after a battle for eligibility.

The standout guard from Bobby Hurley's last season in town was rumored to potentially return to the Sun Devils, or elsewhere in college basketball, over the last couple of months.

Odum Is An Aztec

Moe's journey back to the collegiate court was an interesting one.

Odum entered the transfer portal after winning a legal dispute against the NCAA regarding an extra fifth season of college eligibility. However, the Big 12 blocked him from returning to ASU because he briefly signed a professional contract with a team in Europe over the summer.

After that, it was all up in the air whether or not Odum would return to college basketball in time.

SJSU will take the former Sun Devil, but his debut won't be until Dec. 18 vs. Stanford.

"Let’s goooo..." Odum posted on X. "Patiently waiting for the 18th!"

A Time in Tempe

Odum was one of the few bright spots in a 17-16 season for the Sun Devils, averaging 16.4 points, 5.7 assists, and 1.4 steals per game, while shooting 37.7% from three-point range.

The New York native made his Sun Devil name in the Maui Invitational, scoring 36 points in the first round vs. Texas. He would follow suit with 26 points and five threes against Washington State in the semifinals.

Despite falling short in the championship game, Odum was named to the Maui Invitational All-Tournament Team.

Later in the season, Odum helped ASU pull off some big upsets in conference play. Odum scored 23 points in an upset over No. 14 Kansas and another 23-point outing against No. 13 Texas Tech, both ending in court storms in Desert Financial Arena.

Watch Out, Mountain West

While the Sun Devil fans bid Odum farewell and good luck on his new team, many fans of other programs aren't too happy with the news.

"If Hawaii MBB goes under screens again when guarding Moe Odum in Mountain West play, I will be very upset." Hawaii Rainbow Warriors content creator Michael Lasquero posted, referring to ASU's non-conference meeting with Hawaii last season.

Odum will now see the Warriors again, this time, in conference play.

Even closer to home, Odum will take on Mountain West's Grand Canyon University, just down the road from ASU. San Jose State will travel to GCU on Feb. 26, 2027.

Until then, the former Sun Devil will prepare for his December debut.