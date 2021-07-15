Former Sun Devil Romello White Lands in Israeli Basketball Premier League

White, who transferred to Ole Miss after three years at ASU, now will be playing professionally in Israel.

Former Arizona State Sun Devils basketball player Romello White now has a new home: Israel.

Earlier this week, White was signed by the Israel professional basketball team Hapoel Eilat for the upcoming season. This will be White's first year as a professional player following his four years playing NCAA basketball, three of which came with Arizona State.

Per his athletic profile, White started all but three of the 95 games played in Arizona State after redshirting his freshman season in 2016. White averaged nearly 26 minutes per game playing forward in Tempe, while also averaging 9.8 points and 7.0 rebounds in maroon and gold. White recorded 16 double-doubles at ASU with a shooting percentage of 60.5, the second highest in school history.

Ranked as the No. 4 graduate transfer for the 2020-2021 season, White took his talents to Ole Miss for his final season of collegiate basketball. There, White averaged 11.4 points and 6.0 rebounds per game while also adding 1.3 blocks per contest to his resume'. Ole Miss lost in the first round of NIT action to Louisiana Tech.

With Hapoel Eilat, White will be hoping to help push the team over the hump in the Israeli Basketball Premier League, where it has finished only as high as second since first joining the league in 2012.

