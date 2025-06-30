Former Arizona State Forward Signs NBA Summer League Contract
A former key player for Bobby Hurley's Arizona State basketball program has received an opportunity to break into the NBA.
2021 three-star recruit Jamiya Neal out of Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix has signed a Summer League deal with the Charlotte Hornets after spending three seasons with ASU and a singular season with Creighton.
Neal was recruited stringently by Hurley despite not receiving heavy interest elsehwere and became one of the more promising players on the team over time.
Neal's optimism during his time with Arizona State was unrivaled, even during times of uncertainty.
“I think we can do it."
“I think we’re very confident in ourselves, coach (Hurley) is confident in what we can do, I think if we bring it every night we can show everyone that we can be one of the best backcourts in the Pac-12.”
Those were the words of Neal prior to a 2023-24 season that saw the Sun Devils go 14-18 - a complete reversal from the season before in which the Hillcrest prep prospect averaged 4.9 PPG during the tournament season in Tempe.
Neal took a major step forward as a junior in Tempe, averaging 11 points and 5.4 rebounds per game for the disappointing Sun Devil squad, then opted to transfer to Creighton in response. He took a step forward as a playmaker in his senior year in Omaha - and has turned that into a potential at the pro level.
As for the upcoming season at hand - Hurley recognizes that things must be done differently to yield better results moving forward.
"It's one thing to say the Big 12 is a tough league, but to experience it, I figured we had to get more bodies, more size, more depth."
"We have to have better practices this year. As guys got hurt as the season progressed, we had a hard time even practicing."
Neal played a key role in Sun Devil basketball bringing a hard-nosed identity to the floor in his three seasons with the program - while it didn't always pay off, the team was better because of it.
