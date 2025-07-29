Arizona State, Texas to Play in Maui Invitational
The Arizona State basketball program is set to enter year 11 of the Bobby Hurley era after coming off of two consecutive disappointing seasons - the team is looking to rebound in what is Hurley's last season under contract.
Part of Hurley's strategy over his time in Tempe has generally been to schedule challenging non-conference slates - the 2025-26 one is shaping up to be just that.
The Sun Devils have already previously announced a neutral site game against Oklahoma, a home date with Gonzaga after traveling to play in Washington last season, and a revival of an old Pac-12 rivalry with Oregon State as part of the upcoming slate.
Today, it was announced that Arizona State will face off with Texas in the Maui Invitational during the week of Thanksgiving - the teams had all previously been announced, but the first round matchups had not.
The upcoming meeting with Texas opens up numerous storylines - this will be the first time the two teams have played since Texas secured an exhilarating 87-85 victory over the Sun Devils in the first round of the 2014 NCAA tournament.
It will also be one of the first Big-12/SEC matchups of the season - the two conferences are widely considered the best in college basketball from top-to-bottom.
The most intriguing of all the storylines might be the fact that Hurley will once again share the sideline with Sean Miller - the two coaches were obviously rivals when Miller was head coach at Arizona.
The two coaches will be putting forward rosters that are largely new compared to last season, which should make for an evenly matched contest.
The winner of the game is set to play the winner of Washington State-Chaminade in the next round - a victory could go a long way to improving the outlook of the Sun Devil team during the season.
The 2025-26 Arizona State season is set to begin in early November - Hurley is looking to salvage a difficult situation with a well-rounded, more experienced roster this time around in year two as a Big 12 member.
Read more on the case for Sun Devil QB Sam Leavitt to be an All-American selection at season's end here, and if Kenny Dillingham has any built-in recruiting advantages in his role here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!