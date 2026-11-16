How Far Can Paulius Murauskas Take Arizona State? Randy Bennett's Forward in Line for Top Awards, NBA Draft Talk

While Arizona State men's basketball has been impressive across the board in their 4-0 start, one player has been the clear cut highlight for the Sun Devils' start.

Forward Paulius Murauskas.

The captain has scored 21, 33, 22 and 31 in his first four games as a Sun Devil, with two of those contests featuring a double-double from Murauskas. His best game (so far) came in ASU's most recent victory, posting 33 points and 13 rebounds vs. UL Monroe.

The Lithuanian has quickly won over the fans in Tempe, but how far can Murauskas lead the Sun Devils? Especially with Big 12 play around the corner?

Welcome to Tempe, Paulius

While Murauskas brought quite the resume from Saint Mary's over to the desert, it appears the senior forward is peaking at the right time.

Paulius has five career games with scoring 30 or more. Two of those have happened in a Sun Devil uniform, despite playing just four games in Tempe.

Arizona State has not been known as a forward factory, at least in the last 10-20 years.

A history littered with talented guards is now being written by Randy Bennett's top power forward, which is fitting, considering Murauskas has joined the conversation with ASU's last great PF.

Murauskas scored 54 points through the first two games of the season (21 points vs. ETSU, 33 points vs. Northern Colorado), marking the most points by a Sun Devil through two games since PF Ike Diogu had 56 points through the first two contests of the 2004 season, 22 years ago.

Diogu's number now sits in the rafters of Desert Financial Arena. Could Murauskas help raise a banner in his tenure?

New School, New Style

Arizona State fans have seen Sun Devils fill up the scoreboard before, but it has been a while since the Devils have dominated the boards.

Murauskas' 13-rebound effort is tied for the most by a Big 12 player in a single game this season, tying for first in the Big 12 with 38 rebounds in 2026-27.

Murauskas is one of three Big 12 players with two double-doubles this season (Xavier Edmonds, TCU; Ivan Kharchenkov, Arizona). He now has nine career 20 point/10 rebound performances. Murauskas is one of only three Big 12 players with two 10+-rebound games (As of Nov. 13).

Paulius vs. The Best

Can this high level of play last when conference action begins?

In Murauskas' small sample size of playing against power-conference teams, his stats leave more to be desired.

Nov. 17, 2024: 16 PTs vs. Nebraska

Nov. 28, 2024: 11 PTs vs. USC

Nov. 29, 2024: 9 PTs vs. Arizona State

Dec. 7, 2024: 29 PTs vs. Utah

March 21, 2025: 4 PTs vs. Vanderbilt (NCAA Tournament)

March 23, 2025: 7 PTs vs. Alabama (NCAA Tournament)

Nov. 27, 2025: 19 PTs vs. Virginia Tech

Nov. 28, 2025: 24 PTs vs. Vanderbilt

Mar. 19, 2026: 4 PTs vs. Texas A&M (NCAA Tournament)

His Big 12 past has some highs, such as scoring 29 points vs. Utah in Dec. 2024 with Saint Mary's.

However, his March Madness track record needs help. Murauskas has 15 points across three NCAA Tournament games.

For Arizona State, they will likely be satisfied with just getting to the dance in general, making the NCAA Tournament just three times in the last decade.

As mentioned, Murauskas' game might be peaking at the right time, now at an even level with power programs and a staff that lets him lead from the front.

"When I don't have to talk to them (his players) during the games, they've gotten good, and that's kind of where I am with Paulis. Wasn't always like that, but I just let him play. He knows what he's doing." - ASU HC Randy Bennett

Murauskas and the Sun Devils will prepare for one more non-conference bout at home vs. Oakland before taking on their first true test of the season during "Feast Week", set to take on SEC's LSU and South Carolina in the 2026 Acrisure Series in Palm Springs, California.

Devil Details

- Murauskas' NBA Draft Stock: Bleacher Report has Murauskas going 54th overall to the Brooklyn Nets.

"Paulius Murauskas put up 18.4 points per game last year, scoring with a balanced mix of post-ups, self-creation and off-ball play as a shotmaker and cutter. At 6'8", his scoring versatility keeps expanding, and his touch on floaters and free throws (84.0 percent) suggests he can keep improving as a shooter."

- Murauskas continues to impress after being included in the Karl Malone Award Preseason Watch List, awarding the top power forward of the year.

Notable former winners: Cameron Boozer, Zion Williamson, Deandre Ayton, Obi Toppin

- Fitting on the Malone and Naismith Trophy Watch List as a former Lou Henson Mid-Major All-American, Murauskas is in the ballpark of potentially becoming a Consensus All-American.

ASU Consensus All-Americans:

Ike Diogu (2005)

James Harden (2009)