How to Watch Arizona State vs. Northern Colorado: Time, TV Channel and the Matchup to Watch

"These guys will be ready to play," ASU head basketball coach Randy Bennett said. "They were ready to play tonight, but we need to get better."

It was a victory in Game No. 1 for Bennett in his new digs, but the Sun Devils did not live up to their own expectations in the 75-65 victory over East Tennessee.

Four days later, they will now have another chance to display their principles.

ASU hosts Big Sky contender Northern Colorado in their second game of the season. Here is what to know:

How to Watch Arizona State vs. Northern Colorado

Date: Friday, Nov. 6, 2026

Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. MT / 9:00 p.m. ET

Location: Desert Financial Stadium, Tempe, Arizona

TV Channel: ESPN+

Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM

All-Time Series

This will be just the second time that these two programs will meet on the hardwood, with the last installment coming 20 years ago.

ASU took down the Bears in November 2006, 66-51. Randy Bennett has never faced Northern Colorado during his time at Saint Mary's College.

Know Your Foe: Northern Colorado

With Northern Colorado coming to town, Big Sky Conference Preseason Most Valuable Player Langston Reynolds comes with them. Reynolds spent one season with Minnesota after three with No. Colorado, returning to the Bears for his fifth and final year.

Reynolds averaged 16 points per game in 2024-2025 for No. Colorado, thriving in head coach Steve Smiley's up-tempo system.

No. Colorado went 20-12 last season, finishing fourth in the Big Sky with a 10-8 conference record. Since taking over in 2020-2021, Steve Smiley has put together a 110-83 record, winning the Big Sky regular season title in 2024-2025.

UNC is coming off a 117-64 victory vs. Colorado College on Monday.

So, What Will Happen?

If ASU struggles to dominate the boards, as they did against ETSU, it could spell trouble against the Bears. Northern Colorado likes to play fast and attack the rim, meaning a presence in the paint and in the rebounding column will be much needed.

Also similar to ETSU, the Bears will likely play tight on ASU's main scoring options, such as Dillan Shaw and Paulius Murauskas, who are looking for a bounce-back shooting night after going 2-11 from three combined.

It should be a fun track meet in Tempe. Can ASU's size finally play the deciding factor? C Filip Malesevic came off the bench and went four-for-four from the field and grabbed six rebounds, outplaying starting center Ben Defty (0-4, 2 REBs).

Can Malesevic provide consistency from the five? Does he need to be inserted into the starting lineup? Or will he be a bench piece to build around?

Tip-off at DFA is srt for 7:00 p.m. MST.