Arizona State vs. Hofstra: Five Things to Watch as Sun Devils Chase 3-0 Start

Three games, three wins?

It's been a good start for Randy Bennett's tenure in Tempe, taking down East Tennessee State and Northern Colorado to get to 2-0.

After a season opener vs. ETSU that left a bit more to be desired, the Sun Devils responded with a masterpiece of a night vs. UNCO.

Now, kicking off Week No. 2 of the season, Arizona State will welcome the Hofstra Pride of the Coastal Athletic Association.

What Sun Devil team will we get tonight? How much from Friday can be carried over into this week? And what type of challenge does Hofstra present?

Here are five things to watch for in the Tuesday clash in Tempe:

Can ASU Utilize Their Size Once Again?

Arizona State shot just 32% from three against North Colorado, compared to UNCO's 44%.

It didn't matter.

Winning the rebound battle 40-32 and establishing a presence inside is what this Randy Bennett-led big roster wants. Exhibit A: Paulius Murauskas's career-high 33 points, with just six of those points coming from three-point shots.

Another example: F Dillan Shaw coming just one rebound short of matching C Filip Malesevic's total, 11 to 12, truly showcasing the mentality of this team: Everyone boxes out and rebounds, no matter your position.

How was ASU able to exert this dominance? The guard-heavy, up-tempo style of Northern Colorado, which struggled to line up against the gritty, slow-burn work of the Devils.

Hofstra HC Speedy Claxton and the Pride run a similar style. However, they have the size to combat ASU's desires.

Unlike UNCO, Hofstra sports three seven-footers on their roster (sound familar?). Will their bigs be able to stop the Devils' inside game? And if so, how will ASU adapt?

Bryce Ford: Sixth Man, or Flash in the Pan?

While many ASU fans had to quickly adjust to the style of basketball Randy Bennett and this new roster produces, they saw one familar sight on Friday: Scottsdale's own Bryce Ford.

Ford, after not seeing many minutes in the season opener and exhibitions, had 17 points off the bench in 22 minutes played.

Bennett runs a pretty thin rotation, but with the injury to starting guard Emmanuel Innocenti in the opener, minutes opened up for the ASU returner.

Heading into Game No. 3, has Ford made enough noise to lock down significant minutes going forward? Or is this just a placeholder while ASU waits for Innocenti to return?

Can Arizona State Get Going From Three?

What was a strength in their exhibition vs. New Mexico now looks like a thorn in the side of the Sun Devils.

Three-point shooting. A blemish on opening night, a stat that took a back seat in Game #2, but what about this third installment?

ASU starters went 5-for-16 from 3PT against Northern Colorado. Starting point guard Joel Foxwell finished 1-for-6, while F Dillan Shaw went just 0-for-1 after going 2-for-6 against ETSU.

Tuesday will be ASU's biggest battle on the boards so far, with Hofstra ranking 26th in the entire country in rebounds per game. Putting the ball in the bottom of the hoop will help negate that.

Arizona State was able to fend off tough three-point shooting vs. UNCO. Is this sustainable? Or will they need to find their rhythm from behind the arc?

What Will We Get From Paulius Murauskas?

The Lithuanian has gotten quite comfortable in Arizona right away.

Murauskas made the Big 12 Starting Five of the Week for his play in week one, averaging 27 points and seven rebounds across the two contests.

The former Saint Mary's forward has 54 points through the first two games of the season (21 points vs. ETSU, 33 points vs. Northern Colorado), the most by a Sun Devil through two games since 2004.

But with the tempo Hofstra brings, on top of their own respective size, how will Murauskas handle the Pride?

Will We See Johnathan Griman?

ASU has a lot of question marks surrounding some of their players when it comes to getting back on the hardwood.

While others have been fighting injury, F Jonathan Griman has been fighting the courts. Griman was able to be deemed eligible in time for the season, but now it is about getting him up to game speed.

"I don't know yet. I'd like to," Bennett said about potentially getting Griman into the game vs. UNCO. "He won't be full tilt, but we need to get him. We need to get him reps. We need to get him playing. He's a good front line player. He gives us something that none others do."

With Innocenti and Marcus Vaughns likely still out with their own injuries, don't be surprised if you see Griman fill in some small minutes to help the rotation.

ASU vs. Hofstra is set for a 7:00 p.m. tip, Nov. 10 at Desert Financial Arena.