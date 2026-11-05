How To Watch Arizona State Women's Basketball vs. Northern Arizona: Tip-Off, TV Channel, Breakdown

There was a lot to like in Arizona State's season-opening victory vs. Jackson State.

Now, Molly Miller's team has a chance for an encore.

ASU women's basketball returns to action in Desert Financial Arena tonight, hosting in-state opponent Northern Arizona University.

How to Watch Arizona State vs. Northern Arizona

Date: Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. MT / 8:30 p.m. ET

Location: Desert Financial Stadium, Tempe, Arizona

TV Channel: ESPN+

Radio: KDUS AM 1060

Know Your Foe: Northern Arizona

NAU will open its second season with Laura Dinkins as head coach at Arizona State, marking the first meeting between the two programs since 2022.

Similar to how Molly Miller crafted a new-look roster for her second year in town, the Lumberjacks have plenty of newcomers for 2026.

Dinkins brought back four returners while welcoming 10 newcomers, with five of the transfers holding Division I experience: Leah Bullard (UMass), Morgan Hawkins (CSU Bakersfield), Alondra Lizama (CSUN), Ray'ven Robinson (NC Central), and Micayla Silas (Milwaukee).

NAU is coming off a 10-22 season, voted 10th in the Big Sky Preseason Coaches' Poll and eighth in the Media Poll entering this year.

However, there is more to this matchup than meets the eye.

Dinkins is a former assistant coach for Grand Canyon University, working under Molly Miller during her time in Phoenix.

The shared experience shows in her coaching style, preaching the same defensive high-energy style that Miller preaches.

Jackson State is a team that prioritizes high energy as well, getting off to an 11-2 start vs. ASU.

The Tigers threw the first punch, but the Devils threw the next 10, including the knockout hook, in ASU's 84-41 win.

Three days later, the Sun Devils are likely set up for another high-energy track meet in what should be another exciting night at Desert Financial Arena.

"We wanted to be the aggressor," Miller said. "I think that's where we had some lapses here in the preseason, where we were hoping the rebound would come to us. I want them to be aggressive rebounding. I want them to rebound out of their area. I want to scrap and fight and claw. I always say every 50-50 ball is 100% ours. So if there's a ball bouncing on the ground, we're gonna go get it. We're gonna come up with it. So I think that aggressiveness showed up tonight."

Devil Details:

Paint Power: ASU outrebounded Jackson State 51-29, scoring 38 points in the paint compared to the Tigers' 12. F McKinna Brackens and F Heloisa Carrera were the main contributors. Expect them to play a big role once again against a NAU roster where they should have the size advantage.

Miller Time: Molly Miller has yet to lose in the non-conference portion of her ASU regular season schedules, going 15-0 to start last season. She moved that counter up to 16 with a win over Jackson State.

Freshman Fast Start: ASU only had two players make five threes in a game last season, both being seniors. Averie Lower did so in her first-ever collegiate game, finishing with 15 points and five threes, tied for the top scorer in the game against Jackson State.

Shared Past: Former Sun Devil head coach Charli Turner Thorne also coached at NAU.

ASU WBB Next Five:

at UNLV

vs. Penn State

vs. San Diego

vs. Santa Clara

vs. San Jose State