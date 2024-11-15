Live updates: Grand Canyon vs. Arizona State basketball at Phoenix Suns arena
The Arizona State and Grand Canyon campuses are less than 20 miles apart.
On Thursday night, the Phoenix-area neighbors will meet in an intriguing nonconference men's basketball matchup at the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix.
Arizona State (2-1) is coming off an 88-80 loss at No. 6 Gonzaga where they had a legitimate chance to win the game down the stretch.
Grand Canyon (2-0) will play its first game this season with star guard Tyon Grant-Foster who missed the first two games because of academic eligibility issues.
Grand Canyon is favored by 5.5 points.
Follow our live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights from Arizona State vs. Grand Canyon:
First Half Updates
Grand Canyon 21, Arizona State 20, 7:16 left: Back and forth we go in front of a raucous crowd at the Footprint Center.
Flagrant foul on ASU: Austin Nunez is whistled for a flagrant foul on a controversial play. Nunez tried to block a shot on a breakaway by GCU's Caleb Shaw, and it looked like a common foul. Shaw missed both free throws. Ball don't lie?
Arizona State 13, Grand Canyon 12, 11:38 left: This is going to be a great ballgame. Both teams are getting contributions up and down their rosters, and both are competing at a high level. Shawn Phillips leads ASU with 4 points.
Arizona State 6, Grand Canyon 6, 15:19 left: The environment inside the Footprint Center has an NCAA Tournament feel with both student sections going at each other. And the arena is at capacity, with about 18,000 fans in full throat. The Sun Devils are just 1-of-6 from the field, but their defense has forced GCU into 2-of-8 shooting.
Adam Miller foul trouble: Arizona State's senior guard picks up two quick fouls and heads to the bench less than two minutes into the game.
Bobby Hurley's starting five:
Grand Canyon's starting five:
Pregame Updates
The Sun Devils arrived to the home of the Phoenix Suns in style.