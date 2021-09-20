Pac-12, SWAC Announce Scheduling/Educational Partnership

On Monday, The Pac-12 and Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) announced a formation of an educational and scheduling partnership for basketball programs within the conferences. A home-and-home series will take place between the two conferences for men's and women's basketball.

The partnership is expected to begin in November of 2022.

"The Southwestern Athletic Conference is extremely excited to partner with the Pac-12 for what we truly feel will be a remarkable experience for our student-athletes and 12 member institutions,” said SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland in a statement.

“This is a game changer and the opportunity for a collaboration of this significant magnitude has never occurred in the history of HBCU Athletics. We applaud the Pac-12 and its leadership for having the foresight and vision to put this historical initiative together. The Pac-12 has shown a steadfast commitment towards playing an active role in diversity initiatives and impactful collaborations with HBCUs and this partnership is a win-win for both conferences as our respective missions are closely aligned."

Pac-12 Deputy Commissioner Jamie Zaninovich offered these words on the partnership:

"As part of our Pac-12 Impact initiative to find ways to support and promote diversity and inclusion through sport, we could not be more proud to join with the SWAC on this first-of-its-kind initiative. All credit goes to the basketball head coaches and athletics directors from both conferences for wanting to go above and beyond by creating a truly inclusive and meaningful partnership that will help raise awareness of the important role of HBCUs in higher education."

While the women's matchups are still being assembled, we do know six of the expected contests for the 2022 men's season.

Arizona at Southern

Florida A&M at Oregon

Alabama State at USC

Arizona State at Texas Southern

Colorado at Grambling

Washington State at Prairie View A&M