Sights and Sounds From Arizona State Women's Basketball Opening Practices: Molly Miller Brings The Energy

"Mistakes are okay, casualness isn't."

Arizona State women’s basketball head coach Molly Miller made her message clear in ASU’s first week of fall practice.

The second-year head coach was mic’d up for the team’s first few sessions inside Desert Financial Arena. Here are all the takeaways from the best Sun Devil sound bytes.

“That is Beautiful Basketball”

Miller has been quick to label each day of camp so far, with name tags like “Camp Buckets”, “Camp Lockdown” and “Camp Go”.

“Camp Buckets is basically offensive execution,” Miller told her team. “We talked about creating the best shot for each other. Play together, so you get the best shot for one another. Find joy in that.”

ASU finished 14th in the Big 12 in points per game last season, averaging 66.2 per game. For reference, Iowa State led the way with 81.7 points per game.

Scoring the rock will be pivotal for the Devils in 2026, looking for better success in-conference and another NCAA tournament appearance.

For Miller’s philosophy, it won’t be an individual task to put the ball in the basket. ASU’s best chances will come from working as a unit to set up one another.

“Find joy in setting up your teammates,” Miller said. “Sharing the basketball, that is beautiful basketball.”

Ready, Set, Go

Following “Camp Buckets”, “Camp Go” was the theme of the day as ASU’s first week of camp rolled along.

“There’s no, no in Camp Go.”

Miller put an emphasis on pushing the pedal, talking to some individual players about what she wants to see on the practice court.

“Especially this camp, until I tell you otherwise, go.” Miller told junior guard Madison Morson. “For me, it’s easier to say ‘whoa’ than ‘giddy up’.”

This isn’t just about putting on a track meet inside Desert Financial Arena, but using the speed and intensity to accomplish their offensive and defensive goals.

“Your habits have to match our goals, right now.” Miller told senior guard Ruby Whitehorn during a drill. “Our goal is for you to score in the open court.”

This intensity connects back to the brand of basketball Miller and Co. are trying to set this season.

“We’re going to make mistakes, we’re going to miss. But the fact that we’re doing it with a casual approach, is what isn’t okay. Mistakes are okay, casualness isn’t. That’s our brand.”

Cheerio, Molly

Coach Miller was thrown back right into the action of camp week, just days after making the trip to London for the Arizona State football game.

“I need to make a call to admin. Like, when’s our women’s basketball game in London?” Miller told the media with a smile at ASU’s pep rally in London. “I just think it’s a really special thing for our football team. We have a lot of head coaches here that are activating London and engaging, so it’s been a really fun opportunity for us coaches to get involved in Arizona State activations here in London.”

Jet leg didn’t seem to be a problem for Miller, however, excited to get going with the fall season drawing near.

ASU will open their season in a little over a month, Nov. 2 at Desert Financial Arena.

Until then, Miller and the Devils will be bringing the energy, along with their “benergy” (bench energy).

“First day of practice mood,” Miller posted on X “Our Dream Team’s BENERGY was off the charts!”

ASU will host Jackson State on Nov. 2 at 5:00 p.m.