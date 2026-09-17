Molly Miller and Arizona State Sun Devils to Open Big 12 Basketball Schedule Against Utah

A successful 24-11 debut in Tempe for Arizona State women's basketball head coach Molly Miller featured a middling 9-9 record in Big 12 play.

On Thursday morning, the path to the conference summit for the Sun Devils was released.

The Big 12 Conference released all conference schedules for the upcoming 2026-2027 women's basketball season.

Can Miller find her way to a winning record in-conference? Here is how the year will look for the Devils:

2026-2027 ASU WBB SCHEDULE

12/21 vs Utah

12/30 @ Colorado

1/2 @ UCF

1/6 vs Iowa State

1/9 @ BYU

1/16 vs Texas Tech

1/20 vs TCU

1/24 @ Kansas State

1/30 vs Arizona

2/3 vs West Virginia

2/7 @ Oklahoma State

2/10 @ Houston

2/13 vs Cincinnati

2/16 vs Baylor

2/20 @ Utah

2/24 vs Colorado

2/27 @ Arizona

Here are the main takeaways:

Opening Night with the Utes

Conference play will begin for ASU with a Dec. 21 meeting against the Utah Utes.

Playing in two different multi-team events and making trips to UNLV and Stanford, opening with Utah may be a welcoming transition from non-conference play to the conference season.

ASU took down Utah twice in 2025-2026, 69-68 in Salt Lake City and 71-61 in Tempe, making up almost a fourth of their conference victories.

Despite these two victories, the Utes would finish above the Sun Devils in the Big 12 with a 10-8 conference record en route to a NCAA tournament apperance.

A clean sweep in 2025 aside, Utah should present a good test for the Devils in late December.

Home Sweet Home

Desert Financial Arena was a safe haven for the ASU women's basketball team last season, going a stunning 15-2 on their home court.

Away from home? Not so successful. Arizona State finished with a 7-7 road record and a 2-2 record at neutral sites.

If this trend continues, the 2026-2027 conference schedule may be doing them a favor.

ASU will play four of the top five finishers in the Big 12 at home (TCU, West Virginia, Baylor and Texas Tech).

This doesn't mean their schedule doesn't present its fair share of road tests. Arizona State will travel to Colorado during the holidays, along with playing back-to-back road games against Kansas/Kansas State and Oklahoma State/Houston.

A Rivalry Finale

In football fashion, Arizona State and Arizona will clash in the final game of the regular season.

These two rivals met on Jan. 28 and Feb. 14 last year. This season, the gap will be wider and later, with a date in Tempe set for Jan. 30 and a date in Tucson set for Feb. 27.

This scheduling setup is becoming somewhat of the new norm for the rivalry. In the 2024-2025 season, the Devils and Wildcats duked it out on Mar. 1, senior night in Tempe.

Out of the three regular seasons the Arizona schools have been in the Big 12, two of them have ended with a rivalry clash.

Arizona State took the last meeting, 54-51, in the first round of last season's Big 12 Tournament. ASU leads the all-time 66-43.

Molly Miller and the Arizona State women's basketball team will open up their season with a Nov. 2 meeting versus Jackson State, 5:00 p.m. MST tip at Desert Financial Arena.