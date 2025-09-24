Behind Enemy Lines: TCU Prepares for Arizona State
TEMPE -- Arizona State is set to host another top 25 team in the nation - this time on a short week.
The Sun Devils will play the TCU Horned Frogs on Friday night at Mountain America Stadium - Arizona State On SI caught up with TCU on SI's Nathan Cross to discuss the upcoming duel from the opponent's perspective.
1. What is the current morale around the program/in Fort Worth? How does the win over SMU bode for the team moving forward in 2025?
- The energy in Fort Worth is starting to feel eerily similar to that magical 2022 season with Max Duggan and the College Football Playoff run. There’s a buzz—something that feels special—and it’s not just hope, it’s belief. With playmakers like Josh Hoover, Eric McAlister, and Jordan Dwyer stepping up week after week, Frog fans are sensing momentum. The student section is staying for full games again. The crowds are loud. The city is paying attention. The win over SMU was more than just a rivalry victory—it was a statement that this team has something brewing. It's still early in the season, but morale is sky-high and building.
2. What is the main factor behind Josh Hoover’s jump from a very good QB to a legitimate Heisman Trophy contender?
- Josh Hoover has always had the fundamentals—great mechanics, a strong arm, and high football IQ—but last season, people questioned whether his success was due to the elite receivers around him. This year, he's proving it's him. Even with new targets like Eric McAlister and Jordan Dwyer, Hoover is showing growth in decision-making and leadership.
- He’s running the ball more, making plays when things break down, and showing maturity by keeping his composure even when the offense isn’t clicking perfectly. The defining trait of a Heisman contender? Performing well even on an “off” day—and Hoover did just that against SMU. He’s leading in key statistical categories and deserves serious national recognition. Right now, he belongs in the top three of all QBs in the country—and absolutely in the Big 12 conversation.
3. How is Arizona State being viewed by the TCU program on both sides of the ball? Is this game considered a "must-win"?
Arizona State is being viewed as a legitimate contender this season. With Sam Leavitt emerging as a star quarterback and their offense humming, this isn’t a game TCU can take lightly. While it might not be a “must-win” from a pure standings perspective yet, it absolutely feels like a tone-setting matchup.
A win here would put TCU in the national conversation, boost Hoover’s Heisman campaign, and build serious momentum heading into the heart of Big 12 play. Horned Frog fans know how important this one is—it’s not just about beating a good team, it’s about proving TCU belongs at the top.
4. How much confidence has the TCU defense gained in the last few weeks? What’s driving the improved performance?
The TCU defense has been walking with more swagger lately—and for good reason. The win over SMU saw the unit clamp down in the second half and force two big takeaways. Leaders like Bud Clark and Jamile Johnson bring energy every snap, and the team is feeding off that.
The secondary, which had some early-season struggles, has shown clear week-to-week improvement. There's still room to grow, but the defense is making key plays when it counts. The biggest shift? Belief. This group believes in each other and in their ability to rise to the moment.
5. Jordyn Tyson is one of the best receivers in college football and Sam Leavitt brings a dangerous dual-threat element. What challenges do they pose?
There’s no sugarcoating it—Jordyn Tyson is a major concern. He’s one of the top receivers in the country and can take the top off any defense. Combined with Sam Leavitt’s mobility and playmaking, Arizona State brings a real dual-threat danger.
TCU’s ability to limit SMU’s Jennings last week was encouraging, but Leavitt is on another level. The key will be limiting explosive plays—especially in the red zone and on deep balls. If TCU can contain Tyson and force Leavitt to beat them methodically, the Frogs will have a great shot at controlling the game.
6. What has the program been saying about Kenny Dillingham? Dillingham showed respect to Coach Dykes—has that been reciprocated?
While there hasn't been a ton of public comment from TCU this week, it's clear there's mutual respect between the programs. Kenny Dillingham’s shoutout to Coach Dykes on Monday was classy and appreciated. Dillingham is a rising star in the coaching world—respected for his creativity and energy. It's the kind of matchup where the admiration off the field makes the on-field competition even more intense.
7. Game Prediction: Score and reasoning?
This one has all the makings of a classic. Two high-powered offenses, two rising quarterbacks, and two teams with a lot to prove. But in the end, I think TCU edges it out: 35-28 Horned Frogs. The home crowd will bring the juice, Hoover continues his rise, and the defense does just enough to contain Tyson and Leavitt in the fourth quarter. It’ll be tight, physical, and probably come down to a late drive—but I believe the Frogs get it done.
