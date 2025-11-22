SI

Best College Football Prop Bets Today for Week 13 (Bet on Kenny Johnson to Thrive vs. Georgia Tech)

Bet on the OVER on Kenny Johnson's receiving yards total against Georgia Tech on Saturday night.
It's the penultimate week of the college football regular season, so we have to make the most of our final opportunities to bet on our beloved sport. If you're in a state that's lucky enough to bet on player props at the college level, you're in the right place.

Let's take a look at my top three player props for Saturday's college football slate.

Best CFB Week 13 Prop Bets Today

  • Ahmad Hardy UNDER 103.5 Rushing Yards (-115)
  • Josh Hoover OVER 274.5 Passing Yards (-115)
  • Kenny Johnson OVER 49.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

Missouri vs. Arkansas Prop Bet

Ahmad Hardy has a tough matchup ahead of him when he takes on the Oklahoma Sooners' defense. Oklahoma allows just 2.3 yards per rush attempt, which is the lowest mark in all of college football. They also rank second in opponent EPA per rush and first in opponent rush success rate. Missouri will have to try to go to the air to keep pace with Oklahoma, which is going to hurt Hardy's rushing yards on Saturday. I'll take the UNDER.

Pick: Ahmad Hardy UNDER 103.5 Rush Yards (-115)

TCU vs. Houston Prop Bet

I've been a big Josh Hoover supporter this season, and I believe he has a favorable matchup ahead of him when he and the TCU Horned Frogs take on the Houston Cougars. Houston allows 7.1 yards per pass attempt, which ranks 64th amongst all teams, along with 50th in opponent dropback success rate. Hoover is already averaging 287.3 passing yards per game, so we're not asking much for him to hit 275+ yards on Saturday.

Pick: Josh Hoover OVER 274.5 Pass Yards (-115)

Pittsburgh vs. Georgia Tech Prop Bet

The Georgia Tech secondary has been downright bad this season. The Yellow Jackets have allowed 7.7 yards per pass attempt, which ranks 94th in the country. They also rank 121st in opponent dropback EPA and 103rd in opponent dropback success rate. That could lead to Pittsburgh's top receiver, Kenny Johnson, having a big game. He's averaging 60 receiving yards per game this season, well above his receiving yards total on Saturday.

Pick: Kenny Johnson OVER 49.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

