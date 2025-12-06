Bobby Hurley Gives Key Team Updates Ahead of Oklahoma Matchup

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils sit at 6-2 on the season after finishing second place in the Maui Invitational tournament last week - this was largely behind the efforts of PG Moe Odum and G Anthony "Pig" Johnson in a run in which the team won two games.

The team has since returned to the mainland and is actively preparing for yet another neutral-site game on Saturday night against Oklahoma. Hurley updated the media with key information prior to the game, following Friday's practice - from injury developments to an update surrounding little-used players on the roster.

Star G Remains Without Timetable for Return

Hurley updated the status of guard Adante Holiman, with no specific update surrounding the timetable for a return.

“Not at the moment. He's still working to get back and progressing through the elbow, so I don't see him playing in the next couple of weeks, but he has been involved in a limited way in practice. So we'll see how that goes.”

Mar 8, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley reacts during the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

Holiman averaged north of 16 PPG and shot 38.6% from three-point range a season ago - his lack of presence on the court significantly narrows what Hurley can do from a rotation perspective. It appears as if the senior will not be back during the remainder of non-conference play, although a return early in Big 12 play is a possibility.

Hurley Reveals Pair of Players Will Redshirt

Hurley provided an update on two Sun Devils that have yet to play this season - revealing that the pair will not suit up at all this season, as they are seen as more of upside plays.

"Jovan (Ićitović) and Dame (Salane) have always been more like guys that we're going to like, try and develop. And Jovan was coming off an ankle injury, and he missed about two months, so he's just starting to get back. He's, he's going to redshirt this year. Dame is is going to redshirt as well. So it's, it's those guys are, are more like long term, trying to develop them as some more older, more experienced guys are playing."

Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley reacts during action against the Gonzaga Bulldogs on Nov. 14, 2025, at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Salane came into the ramp up for the season with much intrigue surrounding his ultimate upside, although not quite as much as fellow Senegal native Massamba Diop. Icitovic is a native of Serbia that is currently classified as a freshman, so there will be much opportunity to continue to develop the 6'9" forward.

Nov 26, 2025; Lahaina, HI, USA; USC Trojans guard Jordan Marsh (7) tries to get around Arizona State Sun Devils forward Andrija Grbović (14) during the second half in the championship match at Lahaina Civic Center. Mandatory Credit: Marco Garcia-Imagn Images | Marco Garcia-Imagn Images

