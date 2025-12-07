Bobby Hurley, Players Discuss Arizona State’s Blowout Win Over Oklahoma

PHOENIX -- Arizona State head coach Bobby Hurley broke down the Sun Devils' resounding victory over another SEC foe in Oklahoma alongside guards Noah Meeusen and Moe Odum after the conclusion of the game Saturday night.

Hurley on Subbing Out Starters Early

Dec 6, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona State University Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) dribbles against Oklahoma University Sooners forward Mohamed Wague (5) in the second half at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | Anna Carrington-Imagn Images

"I don't really I didn't know what was going to happen. All I knew was that we talked about rebounding. We had specific drills where and they would tell you that a shot went up and whoever got the rebound played offense, or every guard and every player had to run to the paint to get a rebound, just so we avoided standing around and watching the flight of the ball, not going after the basketball. So if, if, in my thought was, if I don't do anything about this after giving up two offensive rebounds right away, then what I'm saying is meaningless."

Hurley on Outworking Opponents

ASU Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley talks to his team during a timeout in their game against the Georgia State Panthers at Desert Financial Arena on Nov. 17, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I think sometimes if you concentrate on defending and playing hard and rebounding, then all of a sudden, like the shot just becomes a natural thing, it becomes second nature or and then, because you're playing harder, you know, I thought we out we played harder. So, I mean, I look, I think I respect their coaching staff and their program. I thought we outworked them today, and because we did that, we were rewarded."

Hurley on Marcus Adams Jr.

Dec 6, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona State University Sun Devils forward Marcus Adams Jr. (8) celebrates after making a 3-point shot against the Oklahoma University Sooners in the first half at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | Anna Carrington-Imagn Images

"Well, he missed so much time that it's not surprising that it took some time, but getting him back to the mainland and getting him to practice, and even our own players, not only the coaches, our players, encouraging him to practice harder to get some extra conditioning in, and that would be him, because I saw him encouraging Marcus after practice was over, as he was doing additional sprint work to get himself back in shape.

And you can't you have to do more at this stage, if you're him, because of all the time he missed. So he deserved to play well because of all the work he put in all week to get ready for this game. I wanted to say that, like even to the broadcast team, as we talked to them today about the game keys, like I I knew some in some way that he was gonna he was kind of a positive impact."

Hurley On Team Responding to Adversity

Dec 6, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona State University Sun Devils guard Anthony Johnson (2) dunks over Oklahoma University Sooners guard Jadon Jones (12) in the second half at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | Anna Carrington-Imagn Images

"It just feels that it validates trust that you have in the whole group. And and they were the guys that I took out. I think we're excited that the guys went in. We're having a positive impact on what what what was happening out on the floor. And you know, sometimes you go with your gut instinct and you're right and you're wrong. Sometimes that time it worked. But it wasn't like they did something so bad that they all needed to come out. It was just more of like, what we were talking about all week long, how we needed to get better at rebounding, and right away it became an issue."

Hurley On Team's Overall Performance

"I mean, it was really kind of a clinic on offense. I thought our shot making, our execution, scoring in transition, and it all started with our mentality and our mindset on defense, to rebound and get stops, and we did what we supposed to do, held in 35% 20 something in the first half, but we'll get a lot out of hopefully learning how to play, you know, with the lead better and, you know, I said to the guys towing that line of staying aggressive and not doing something crazy, and letting the team and back in the game, and that's what was happening a little bit in the second half."

