Bobby Hurley Praises Arizona State Guard, Team Chemistry

PHOENIX -- Bobby Hurley's Arizona State Sun Devils have shot out to a 7-2 start to the 2025-26 campaign after entering the season with rock-bottom expectations.

A mix of extreme roster turnover, signing many unknown players with limited film to the program, and the knowledge that the Big 12 conference is a gauntlet pushed many to believe that Arizona Sate would bottom out in year two in the league.

Competitive losses to Gonzaga and USC have now been aided with a pair of integral wins to the resume-building over SEC foes in Texas and Oklahoma - this team is beginning to flip the script as non-conference play winds down, much of this is due to the ever-budding chemistry from within the locker room.

Hurley Pleased With Team Chemistry

Hurley stressed how impressed he has been with how this team has gelled in a relatively short period of time following the game.

"We specifically brought in a number of guys to play and to have a deeper team than we had last year and have more options this group. I always think thought would get better because of how late guys got the campus and how little amount of time and get injuries as well. So just getting them all on the same page was was something that's pretty cool."

The Sun Devils' offense is truly fun to watch. There is intention in virtually every offensive set, there are multiple go-to perimeter scorers, and plenty of athletes to size up against other high-major competition.

Hurley Makes Point to Praise Guard

Hurley made it a point to praise sophomore guard Trevor Best as well, who has struggled to crack the rotation in recent games due to the return of numerous players.

"I think the other thing I want to mention is Trevor Best too, because that guy, like, you know, he got squeezed a little bit in the rotation, and other guys, you know, kind of stepped up, and he was kind of odd man out, but he he's had a great attitude, he's come into practice every day. Hasn't been a negative. It's been positive to his teammates."

Best has continually showed up and been a net positive to the program - especially as one of the lone returnees from last season's squad. The sophomore has seen his playing time dwindle since Noah Meeusen returned from injury, but made several winning plays in the blowout win on Saturday.

The next opportunity to see the Sun Devils in action is Tuesday night against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

