Brian Ward Discusses TCU Matchup, His Defense, More
The Arizona State DC is working towards building a plan to containin TCU this Friday.
TEMPE -- Arizona State defensive coordinator Brian Ward spoke to media after Tuesday's practice ahead of the Friday game against the Texas Christian Horned Frogs.
Ward discussed the TCU matchup, individual players on his defense, and more during the media scrum. Highlights of the discussion are below.
Ward on Keith Abney II
- "Talk about two the most consistent guys on off the field in our whole program, not to speak for the offense, but on defense, who don't have any higher character or just consistent, just in terms of their approach to everything. Good things happen. Bad things happen. You see, he gets pass interference. It's a little bit questionable. He's pretty sticky in that coverage. He comes back and gets a pick, you know, the following half, following quarter."
On TCU Offense
- "They're unique in their own way. You know their offensive coordinator, but it has before it's got to be ready for everything. I think we played them in 2019 and they came out with something that had wrapped all together this season, and he literally lived in that, and we weren't prepared for it. So tell the guy, I got to be prepared for everything."
- "He's going to see something in the season, and he's gonna exploit that. He's also the same place some got us beat. Okay, he's a better version of that same play, maybe not the same look. He's gonna get to that play, though. And so he's, he's, he's, he's one of the best, he's one of the best around. You can see by the stats, and he really is. He does a great job."
On Kyndrich Breedlove's Contributions
- "Yeah, Kyndrich has been awesome. His mom texts me every once in a while, just like we're just so happy he's in our program. And I couldn't, I couldn't say that it with more, you know, more meaning and emphasis. It's just he's been great to coach and cares so much he's he's an intrinsically competitive dude."
- "Gets down on himself a little bit, but you know, in a good way, like he responds the right way. You know, Kendrick's best football is ahead of him, and the more reps he gets our system, the better he's going to become. He's become an extra sticky man coverage guy, and I argue he's one of the best guys we've had since."
