Previewing Potential Arizona State-Clemson Matchup
Arizona State is one of the main focuses around the world of college football with just over five weeks until the opening games of the 2025 season and just over six until the Sun Devils begin their third campaign under head coach Kenny Dillingham.
The script has been simple for everyone keeping an eye on the Arizona State program - continuity (17 returning starting players, every coach returning), top-end talent (Sam Leavitt is a true Heisman Trophy contender, Jordyn Tyson is one of the best receivers in the country), and Dillingham (considered one of the best coaches in the FBS) is looked at as the mastermind that is holding everything together.
The strong talent on-paper and elite coaching have lent the belief that the Sun Devils should return to the College Football Playoff once again this season - whether as the Big 12 champions or as an at-large selection.
The potential to make another CFP is exhilarating for fans of the program, but new challenges have arisen - particularly the lack of guarantee that the Sun Devils will receive a bye in the tournament.
That could mean that a potential playoff appearance in Tempe would spell a road trip to a hostile environment in mid-December - which would be a totally new challenge for the program.
Clemson remains one of the most likely matchups in a scenario such as this - as the ACC and Big 12 are considered roughly the same quality-wise.
A brief look at what a potential matchup could look like come the end of the season:
Clemson boasts one of the best quarterbacks in the country opposite of Sam Leavitt in Cade Klubnik. This season, Klubnik should have a reliable wide receiver group for the first time in his career.
The Clemson defense should be as strong as ever under Dabo Swinney and the depth should be present enough for the Tigers to hang with practically anybody.
The Sun Devils could pose a unique challenge to Clemson despite the ample talent - as Arizona State could put forth one of the most balanced offense-defense rosters in recent memory.
The end result could go either way - but an Arizona State-Clemson game would surely be one that is set up to be another instant classic in the spirit that the Sun Devils' loss to Texas in the Peach Bowl was.
