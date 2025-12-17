TEMPE -- What a two-month period it has been for the Arizona State football program.

Between the Sam Leavitt saga that is likely going to end in a transfer out of the program, special teams coordinator Charlie Ragle stepping aside due to health reasons, a 23-7 loss to Arizona in the Territorial Cup, and continued rumors surrounding Kenny Dillingham's future in Tempe, things could be going better for the Sun Devils.

While the rumors linking the 35-year-old coach to Michigan have cooled down in recent days, the door hasn't been closed quite yet. Dillingham used his post-practice media availability on Tuesday to put pressure on key decision makers to commit more to the program when asked about the general roster turnover on a year-to-year basis, particularly at the quarterback position.

Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) is greeted by head coach Kenny Dillingham before playing against Texas in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Jan 1, 2025, in Atlanta, Ga. | Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"This is just a new normal, and it's uncomfortable for some people, but I keep saying it," Dillingham said. "This is a different industry, and it's a whole different model than it was 12 months ago or 24 months ago. It's constantly changing, and as the cost to enter increases, not just for a player, but to build a team, to build a program, to maintain a staff, you're going to constantly see change, because that's the world that you know we're in right now.

"There's nothing wrong with that," Dillingham continued. "It just is what it is, and you've got to be able to adapt, to continue to raise your level and operate, or you're going to die."

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts against the Arizona Wildcats in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"You've got to find a way to survive those moments," Dillingham said. "If you're not competitive until the seas kind of settle, that's the challenge right now. You're in that balance of trying to succeed.

"If you fall behind, are you still going to be coaching, or are you not going to be coaching at that time?" Dillingham continued. "Because this industry is wild, and you go from s--- house to castle overnight. That's the other aspect of this whole industry that just makes it very interesting."

The goal of bringing up the changing industry, including discussing building a team and maintaining a staff, seems to be a thinly veiled pitch to university brass to fully back funding for the program that allows competition at the highest level. There is more on what that pitch may be below.

Dillingham Potentially Seeking More in New Contract

Arizona State insider Chris Karpman joined local radio show "Bickley and Marotta" on Tuesday morning following his report last Saturday that Dillingham's camp and the university decision makers were discussing an amended contract that would likely raise his annual base salary handsomely.

Karpman alluded to the fact that Dillingham would like to be able to hire a general manager as well. Many programs have undergone this maneuver, perhaps most famously Stanford's hiring of former quarterback Andrew Luck as the general manager of their program.

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham walks the field prior to a game against Arizona at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, on Nov. 28, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The other implication had to do with the retention of assistant coaches. Although Dillingham has been able to keep the vast majority of his staff, he recognizes that one of the major undoings of the Todd Graham era in Tempe came when assistants departed elsewhere. That isn't the desired goal under his watch.

It will be fascinating to see what comes of the current situation. ASU President Michael Crow has an ample amount of pressure on him to take action and keep the university alumni locked in with the school for the long term.

