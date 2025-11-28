All Sun Devils

The Desert’s Oldest War: Inside the Arizona–ASU Rivalry

Arizona and Arizona State share one of college football’s oldest and fiercest rivalries, fueled by history, politics, pride, and the iconic Territorial Cup.

Lizzie Vargas

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Cam Skattebo (4) holds the Territorial Cup at the end of the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
The rivalry between the University of Arizona and Arizona State University isn’t just another college football matchup. It’s one of the most intense and historic battles in the country.

Oct 11, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; A general view of the helmet worn by the Arizona State Sun Devils during the game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Long before Arizona became a state, and long before the roar of packed stadiums, the Wildcats and Sun Devils were already fighting for bragging rights. Today, the Territorial Cup stands as the ultimate prize, certified by the NCAA as the oldest rivalry trophy in college football.

Where It All Began

The story starts on Thanksgiving Day in 1899. Back then, ASU wasn’t ASU, it was Tempe Normal School, and the University of Arizona was just beginning to build its athletic identity. 

Despite the fiery rivalry we know today, the first meeting was surprisingly friendly. The Tempe team traveled by train to Tucson, shared a Thanksgiving meal with their opponents, and then beat Arizona 11–2 in a game played before the forward pass was even legal.

For winning the Territorial Football League that year, Tempe Normal was awarded the now-famous Territorial Cup, a silver trophy.

Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Derek Eusebio (83) drinks out of the Territorial Cup
After being presented in 1899, the original cup disappeared. For over 80 years, no one knew where it went. Then, in the early 1980s, it was discovered in the basement of a Tempe church. 

Finally, in 2001, it officially became the game’s on-field trophy, though after an ugly player clash in the 2001 game, the on-field presentation was discontinued.

General view down the line of scrimmage as the Arizona State Sun Devils prepare to snap the ball against the Arizona Wildcats
Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; General view down the line of scrimmage as the Arizona State Sun Devils prepare to snap the ball against the Arizona Wildcats in the first half during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Fueling the Flames

Part of what makes this rivalry so intense is that it reflects more than sports. It reflects the divide between Phoenix and Tucson, Maricopa and Pima County, and even old political arguments.

One key moment came in 1958, when Arizona State College pushed to become a full state university. 

Many in Tucson opposed the effort, wanting to remain the state’s only major university. After the measure passed, ASU beat Arizona 47–0 later that year, adding even more fuel to the fire. 

Around that time, Arizona fans even broke into the newly built Sun Devil Stadium and burned “No. 2” into the grass.

Legendary Moments 

Both teams delivered unforgettable highlights in 1986. Arizona’s Chuck Cecil intercepted a pass 6 yards deep in his end zone and returned it 106 yards for a touchdown, still one of the most iconic plays in rivalry history. And in 1998, Arizona running back Trung Canidate ran for 288 yards, setting a school record.

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats senior defensive specialist Chuck Cecil against the Kansas Jayhawks at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona leads the all-time series, but both teams have dominated different eras. 

ASU fans often remind the Wildcats they’ve never been to the Rose Bowl, while Arizona fans counter with the years they blocked ASU from getting there.

The rivalry between Arizona and ASU has been one of the most intense rivalries in the nation. With 125 years of history, cultural divides, politics, and unforgettable games, the Arizona–Arizona State matchup is more than a football game. It’s part of Arizona’s identity.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Every year, one game matters more than the rest. And every year, both fanbases come prepared for another chapter in one of college football’s fiercest rivalries.

