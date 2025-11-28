The Desert’s Oldest War: Inside the Arizona–ASU Rivalry
The rivalry between the University of Arizona and Arizona State University isn’t just another college football matchup. It’s one of the most intense and historic battles in the country.
Long before Arizona became a state, and long before the roar of packed stadiums, the Wildcats and Sun Devils were already fighting for bragging rights. Today, the Territorial Cup stands as the ultimate prize, certified by the NCAA as the oldest rivalry trophy in college football.
Where It All Began
The story starts on Thanksgiving Day in 1899. Back then, ASU wasn’t ASU, it was Tempe Normal School, and the University of Arizona was just beginning to build its athletic identity.
Despite the fiery rivalry we know today, the first meeting was surprisingly friendly. The Tempe team traveled by train to Tucson, shared a Thanksgiving meal with their opponents, and then beat Arizona 11–2 in a game played before the forward pass was even legal.
For winning the Territorial Football League that year, Tempe Normal was awarded the now-famous Territorial Cup, a silver trophy.
After being presented in 1899, the original cup disappeared. For over 80 years, no one knew where it went. Then, in the early 1980s, it was discovered in the basement of a Tempe church.
Finally, in 2001, it officially became the game’s on-field trophy, though after an ugly player clash in the 2001 game, the on-field presentation was discontinued.
Fueling the Flames
Part of what makes this rivalry so intense is that it reflects more than sports. It reflects the divide between Phoenix and Tucson, Maricopa and Pima County, and even old political arguments.
One key moment came in 1958, when Arizona State College pushed to become a full state university.
Many in Tucson opposed the effort, wanting to remain the state’s only major university. After the measure passed, ASU beat Arizona 47–0 later that year, adding even more fuel to the fire.
Around that time, Arizona fans even broke into the newly built Sun Devil Stadium and burned “No. 2” into the grass.
Legendary Moments
Both teams delivered unforgettable highlights in 1986. Arizona’s Chuck Cecil intercepted a pass 6 yards deep in his end zone and returned it 106 yards for a touchdown, still one of the most iconic plays in rivalry history. And in 1998, Arizona running back Trung Canidate ran for 288 yards, setting a school record.
Arizona leads the all-time series, but both teams have dominated different eras.
ASU fans often remind the Wildcats they’ve never been to the Rose Bowl, while Arizona fans counter with the years they blocked ASU from getting there.
The rivalry between Arizona and ASU has been one of the most intense rivalries in the nation. With 125 years of history, cultural divides, politics, and unforgettable games, the Arizona–Arizona State matchup is more than a football game. It’s part of Arizona’s identity.
Every year, one game matters more than the rest. And every year, both fanbases come prepared for another chapter in one of college football’s fiercest rivalries.
