Arizona State Senior Set to Return in 2026 After Shocking Ruling

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are moving past an 8-5 campaign in 2025 with a team that will largely be comprised of new players.

Jordyn Tyson and Keith Abney II are juniors that departed early to the NFL draft, while other key contributors such as Keyshaun Elliott ran out of eligibility. The development of having a veteran-laden roster last season forced head coach Kenny Dillingham to retool heavily in the transfer portal - although there is a major player that is making an unexpected return.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona State Defender Set to Return for Final Season

Arizona State insider Chris Karpman reported on Saturday afternoon that the NCAA granted a sixth season of eligibility for Clayton Smith - an edge rusher who has spent the last three seasons in Tempe. There is a potential wrinkle added to his sixth season with the Sun Devils that was reflected on the official team website as well.

"BREAKING: Clayton Smith will play in 2026 for ASU, after the NCAA gave him a sixth year of eligibility, sources tell SunDevilSource . Listed on ASU's roster as an athlete, Smith will be evaluated in an offensive role this spring, but could still play DE."

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Clayton Smith (10) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Smith reportedly won a case of appeal against the NCAA to regain a year of eligibility after playing just four games at Oklahoma in 2022. Now, the wrinkle for Smith's final season of college football appears to be that he has potential to play both sides of the ball. For what it's worth, Smith did score a touchdown in a single rep on offense in 2025 spring practices - now that skill may be put to the test on a more regular basis.

Smith has been a productive player off of the edge over three seasons, totaling 73 tackles and 13 sacks over the time period. Dillingham and DC Brian Ward did restock the room over the course of January - adding several solid players via the transfer portal and in the current freshman recruiting class.

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Clayton Smith (10) against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The potential for Smith to play both sides in a pinch is intriguing, as the TE position is open for competition after Chamon Metayer and Cameron Harpole used up all of their eligibility last season. This is absolutely a welcome development amongst all members of the coaching staff.

The Arizona State regular season is slated to officially begin on September 5, when the team welcomes Morgan State to Tempe.

ASU defensive line coach Diron Reynolds instructs his players in a drill during an ASU practice on Aug. 16, 2024, in Tempe. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

