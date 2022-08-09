2023 Linebacker Xe'Ree Alexander Commits to Arizona State Sun Devils Football

Skip to main content

Linebacker Xe'Ree Alexander Commits to Arizona State

Arizona State Sun Devils football added another commit to its 2023 recruiting class with linebacker Xe'Ree Alexander.

What was once a desolate 2023 recruiting class for the Arizona State Sun Devils football program has finally found some life.

On Tuesday, the Sun Devils added their sixth commit to their 2023 recruiting classthree-star linebacker Xe'Ree Alexander. Alexander became the third commit for Arizona State within the last week, joining fellow three-stars Cullen Fite (defensive line) and Amarion Atwood (cornerback). Alexander also had offers from the University of Arizona, Campbell University, Eastern Washington, and the University of Idaho.

The addition of Alexander gives the Sun Devils their sixth commit for the 2023 recruiting class with five of the six playing on the defensive side of the ball.

Alexander decided to commit to Arizona State University in spite of his brother Junior's decision to transfer out of the program this offseason. Junior plays wide receiver and officially transferred to the University of Washington.

Xe'Ree currently plays at 6-foot-3, 215 pounds and resides in Burien, Wash., where he attends (John F.) Kennedy Catholic High School. 

By the time Alexander arrives in Tempe, long-time starters Merlin Robertson and Kyle Soelle will have run out of eligibility and departed the program. With their inevitable exodus from the program, Alexander will be able to compete immediately for significant playing time.

Currently on the Sun Devils roster are redshirt junior Conner Soelle, brother to Kyle, and redshirt sophomore Will Shaffer. Alexander will also be joined by RL Miller in the 2023 recruiting class, giving Arizona State four linebackers to compete for starting roles next season.

The competition will be fierce with some younger players with little full-time starting experience competing with Alexander in 2023. There is definitely a great opportunity for Alexander to come into the Sun Devils football program and compete for a big-time role from Day 1.

