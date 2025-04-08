Arizona State adds 2 football commits ahead of transfer portal window
Arizona State football head coach Kenny Dillingham will be back in his happy place this month when the college football transfer portal re-opens on April 16. That doesn't mean he's stopped doing his due diligence on the high school recruiting trail.
ASU landed its biggest recruit in the Class of 2026 in four-star tight end Israel Briggs, and also added three-star tight end Hayden Vercher, not long after the first transfer period concluded in January. As the spring window approaches, Dillingham's impressively growing group of high school recruits just became even stronger with two new three-star commitments.
Interior offensive lineman Marques Uini and cornerback Jalen Williams committed to the Sun Devils.
Uini is the most recent for the Sun Devils, announcing his pledge on Monday. Williams made his declaration not long before on Saturday. They are both consider three-star prospects by 247sports.
Dillingham continues to grow his Texas pipeline with the addition of Uini. The 6'4", 290-pounder is the fourth commit from the Lone Star State for ASU, a group that includes four-star quarterback Jake Fette. He selected the Sun Devils over Arkansas, Baylor, Houston and Standford.
Williams is Dillingham's first commit from Georgia since the head coach took over Arizona State's program in 2022. The defensive back held offers from Auburn, NC State and Oklahoma State before ultimately choosing the Sun Devils.
With the latest commitments, ASU's recruiting class has moved up to second in the Big 12 and 19th overall in the country, jumping Big 12 championship opponent Iowa State (3rd in Big 12, 20th in country).