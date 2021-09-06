September 6, 2021
AllSunDevils Podcast: Initial Thoughts from ASU/Southern Utah

The AllSunDevils Podcast is back to discuss Arizona State's 41-14 victory in their season debut.
After Arizona State's first game of the season, the Sun Devils came away with a variety of story lines and answers to questions many had about the team. A 41-14 victory over the Southern Utah Thunderbirds satisfied those who follow box scores, but those who closely follow the team know there's still work left to do. 

AllSunDevils' Howard Balzer, Donnie Druin and Millard Thomas joined forces over the weekend to discuss everything about Arizona State's 2021 season opener. From quarterback Jayden Daniels's performance to the frequent amount of penalties ASU accrued and everything between, AllSunDevils covers everything much like defensive back DeAndre Pierce did on Thursday night. 

