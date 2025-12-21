Future of ASU Football After Kenny Dillingham Contract Deal

TEMPE -- In today's episode of the Arizona State Sun Devils Insider Podcast, we take a look at the ultimate contract agreement between Kenny Dillingham and Arizona State.

To listen to today's podcast, view below.

Below is a partial transcript from Dillingham's media availability following the December 20 practice.

On Blocking Noise Out

"I never really let it distract me. I don't let stuff like that distract me at all. I don't fall into, you know, all the game of this thing. I just go about my business. Go do what I need to do today to be better today, roll them in and you rock and roll. So it really wasn't a distraction for me personally, it was just another day doing what I do and operating it is a reality show, though, so I understand that it can be distracting to other people, but to me, it's like I'm an episode on the show. So just just another episode."

On Program Direction

"Right now in college, you can be as good as you want to be, you can be as bad as you want to be. It's that simple. I mean, I think what we've done in the last three years, we've created a level of expectation where we can be competitive. We can be on the upper echelon of competitive in some areas. We can be in the middle area of competitive in other areas where we can be competitive.

But in this city, I mean, all it takes is a couple people to say, wow, what's going on? That's it. We've yet to get that. That's that's the one thing we're short on right now. We're yet to get that, that person to really just dive in, or those three people to really just dive in, jump in, and they're out there, and it's and it's gonna come when that comes."

On Fighting For Assistant Coaches, Players

"And this was never about me. Like I said, I'm not gonna this is never about me. It was not the intent is not about to be me. This was about everybody else. It's about getting the program what it needs. It's about getting the players. It's about, you know, trying to put a plan together in this new era for the players, and it's about our coaches. This was never about me, and I never wanted to make it about me, and I hope I know by naturally it does, but that's just the unfortunate part of the role I'm in."

Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here , and on why the bright future of the football program isn’t dimmed by the loss to Arizona here .

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .