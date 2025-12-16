Unheralded Vital Pieces to Arizona State Football Success Moving Forward

TEMPE -- Arizona State football has done the unthinkable over the last three seasons: turning around what was seemingly one of the most dire situations in power conference play to becoming a conference champion and continually securing vital commitments from prized recruits.

Although the situation isn't perfect, it's astronomically better compared to what was seen in 2022, and so many people deserve ample credit for aiding the program to get to this point.

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham walks the field prior to a game against Arizona at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, on Nov. 28, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kenny Dillingham, Jordyn Tyson, Brian Ward, and numerous others have been instrumental in the turnaround from in limbo to in contention - but there are so many other players from within the program that don't necessarily receive requisite praise.

Arizona State on SI singles out three individuals associated with the Arizona State football brand who have gone above and beyond the call of duty to cultivate growth from the ground up.

RB Coach Shaun Aguano

Aguano has established himself as one of the most indispensable members of the program since joining in 2019.

His track record speaks for itself - Eno Benjamin, Rachaad White, X Valladay, and Cam Skattebo have all had varied success at the pro level. Raleek Brown might be the next in this line, as he is currently projected to be selected on day three of the 2026 draft.

Aguano's passion for the university, player development chops, and knowledge of the game are all second-to-none. Dillingham has to do everything in his power to keep the Arizona high school coaching legend around for the long haul.

Athletic Director Graham Rossini

Sep 13, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devil Athletic Director Graham Rossini during a game against Texas State Bobcats at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

Rossini has emerged as one of the most respected figures in "the front office" workings of the college football world.

Rossini hasn't only worked to improve NIL efforts as well as player retention success, but has also spent real time attempting to improve the fan experience.

Rossini and Dillingham are currently one of the most dynamic pairings in college football - Arizona State's limits have the potential to be tested with these two in place.

Assistant Coach Vince Amey

ASU assistant coach Vince Amey talks with players during a spring practice at the Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe on March 14, 2023. Football Asu Spring | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Amey played college football in Tempe and was a seventh-round pick in the 1998 NFL draft, briefly spending time at that level.

He returned to ASU in 2023 under Dillingham's leadership and has been nothing short of a positive asset since. Amey is one of the liveliest personalities at practice day in and out, as well as being a great mentor for the defensive line alongside Diron Reynolds.

Bringing Amey back was one of the many wise decisions Dillingham made early on in his tenure.

