Arizona State Could Play Before Largest Crowd in Program History at Texas A&M

Arizona State has played in Rose Bowls, traveled to some of college football's most intimidating stadiums and appeared before six-figure crowds.

The Sun Devils may experience something Saturday they have never experienced before.

When Arizona State faces No. 10 Texas A&M at Kyle Field in College Station, the Sun Devils are expected to play before the largest true road crowd in program history — and potentially the largest crowd for any ASU football game.

Texas A&M drew 107,782 fans to Kyle Field for its season-opening 50-0 victory over Missouri State.

If Saturday's attendance approaches that number, a pair of longstanding Arizona State records could fall.

ASU's Road Attendance Record Has Stood Since 2009

The largest crowd Arizona State has faced in a true road game came on Sept. 26, 2009, when 92,746 watched the Sun Devils play Georgia at Sanford Stadium. ASU lost 20-17 that night, with Georgia kicking the winning field goal in the closing seconds.

The Sun Devils have since played road games in many of the Big 12's largest venues, but none has surpassed the crowd they encountered in Athens.

Kyle Field is likely to change that Saturday.

Texas A&M is coming off an 11-win season and its first College Football Playoff appearance. The Aggies opened 2026 ranked No. 10 and overwhelmed Missouri State in their opener.

Arizona State arrives with plenty of momentum of its own after opening the season with a 70-7 victory over Morgan State.

The combination gives Texas A&M fans plenty of reason to fill one of college football's largest stadiums.

Rose Bowl Crowds Remain the Standard

For Arizona State's largest crowds ever, however, the Sun Devils have to go back to Pasadena.

A program-record 103,168 spectators were in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 1987, when Arizona State defeated Michigan 22-15 to complete one of the greatest seasons in school history.

Ten years later, another six-figure crowd watched the Sun Devils return to Pasadena.

Attendance was 100,635 for ASU's Jan. 1, 1997, Rose Bowl matchup against Ohio State, when the Buckeyes scored in the final seconds to defeat the Sun Devils 20-17.

Those are the only two crowds of at least 100,000 in Arizona State football history.

Texas A&M surpassed both figures in its 2026 opener.

If more than 103,168 are in attendance Saturday, Kyle Field will replace the 1987 Rose Bowl as the site of the largest crowd ever to watch an Arizona State football game.

A Big Stage for Cutter Boley

The environment will provide another test for Arizona State quarterback Cutter Boley following his record-setting debut with the Sun Devils.

Boley completed 21 of 27 passes for 387 yards and six touchdowns without an interception against Morgan State. His passing yardage was the most ever by an Arizona State quarterback making his debut with the program.

He also became the first ASU quarterback since Andrew Walter in 2004 to throw six touchdown passes in a game.

Boley isn't completely unfamiliar with hostile SEC environments. The Kentucky transfer played eight SEC games last season, completing 66.5% of his passes in conference play and throwing 12 touchdown passes.

Still, Kyle Field represents a substantially different setting from Boley's first game in maroon and gold at Mountain America Stadium.

And Texas A&M represents a dramatically different opponent. The Aggies held Missouri State to just 67 total yards in their opener, the fewest yards allowed by Texas A&M since 1978.

Sun Devils Chasing More Than Attendance History

Arizona State will have an opportunity to make some more meaningful history if it can quiet that crowd.

The Sun Devils have won six consecutive regular-season games against AP Top 25 opponents, the longest active streak in the nation entering the weekend. ASU is 6-1 against ranked teams since the start of the 2024 season.

A victory over No. 10 Texas A&M would stretch the streak to seven and would mark the first time the Sun Devils defeated an SEC opponent in a true road game. ASU has only had two other such games, the 2009 game at Georgia and last year at Mississippi State.

A victory would give Arizona State is first road win over a Top 10 since a 38-23 victory over UCLA at the Rose Bowl in 2015.

Should the Sun Devils accomplish these goals there will undoubtedly be a lot of people on hand to witness it, maybe more than at any game the Sun Devils have played.