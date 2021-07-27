Arizona State DL Tyler Johnson Named to Bronko Nagurski Award Watch List

This time, Arizona State's Tyler Johnson sees his name added to an award watch list.

Arizona State Sun Devils defensive end Tyler Johnson was named to the Bronko Nagurski Award watch list on Tuesday.

The Bronko Nagurski Trophy winner will be chosen from five finalists and honored at the Bronko Nagurski Awards banquet presented by LendingTree on Dec. 6 at the Charlotte, N.C., Convention Center.

The Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) All-America Committee, after voting input from the association's full membership, selects a 26-man All-America team and eventually the Nagurski Trophy finalists. Committee members, by individual ballot, select the winner they regard as the best defensive player in college football.

The award is named for Bronko Nagurski, who played football for the University of Minnesota and Chicago Bears. The Bronko Nagurski Trophy has been awarded annually since 1993 to the collegiate American football defensive player judged by the membership of the FWAA to be the best in the NCAA.

This is Johnson's first watch-list award nod ahead of the 2021 season, as fellow defensive lineman Jermayne Lole has been added to the watch list for the Outland Trophy.

Johnson, named to the Pac-12's all-conference team by the media on Tuesday, secured 16 tackles in four games last season, with 7.5 of those being for a loss.

