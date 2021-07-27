Preseason Media Poll: Arizona State Picked to Finish Third in Pac-12 South

Media members throughout the Pac-12 don't appear confident in the Sun Devils.

Ahead of 2021's Pac-12 media day, the Arizona State Sun Devils were voted to finish third in the Pac-12 south division by conference media members.

Following is the Pac-12 projections:

North

1. Oregon

2. Washington

3. California

4. Stanford

5. Oregon State

6. Washington State

South

1. USC

2. Utah

3. Arizona State

4. UCLA

5. Colorado

6. Arizona

The Sun Devils finished with six votes for first place, tied with Utah. USC finished with 27, projecting as the overwhelming favorites to win the south division for a second straight season.

Oregon, picked to win the entire conference, received 27 overall votes from media members to win the Pac-12. The only other schools to receive votes were USC (10) and Utah (3).

Despite not finishing high in the conference media poll, the Sun Devils still remain a popular pick to win the Pac-12 south division under the guidance of quarterback Jayden Daniels.

With an improved offensive line, a dominant rushing attack and one of the Pac-12's best returning defensive units, the ball is undoubtedly in ASU's court to handle business under head coach Herm Edwards.

Many believed 2020 could have potentially been that year before the pandemic limited the Sun Devils to four games. Despite the apparent lack of faith in ASU from conference media members, 2021 figures to be another strong possibility for the Sun Devils to have a strong season.

