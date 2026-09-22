Arizona State Kicker Commit Mikey Barth Continues Family Legacy With Big Senior Season

Arizona State's 2027 recruiting class already features several prospects from within the state, but few commitments have a connection to the Sun Devils quite like Basha kicker Mikey Barth.

Barth, a senior at Basha High School in Chandler, was named Rausch Kicking's Specialist of the Week following another strong performance Sept. 18.

The Arizona State commit went 3-for-3 on field-goal attempts, including a long of 54 yards, while converting all three of his extra-point attempts. He also recorded touchbacks on all seven of his kickoffs, with his longest traveling 80 yards with 4.2 seconds of hang time, according to Rausch Kicking.

For a high school kicker, consistently taking the return game out of the equation can be nearly as valuable as what happens on field goals. Barth has demonstrated that ability throughout his high school career.

During Basha's 2025 season, Barth converted 14 of 16 field-goal attempts, made all 61 of his extra points and recorded touchbacks on 75 of 77 kickoffs. He had a long of 52 yards for field goals and his longest kickoff was recorded at 85 yards. A tremendous leg and proving that this one 54 yarder isn't just a flash in the pan.

He also delivered when the stakes were at their highest.

In Basha's 19-16 win over Liberty in the 2025 Arizona Open Division semifinals, Barth connected on a 38-yard field goal with approximately two minutes remaining to provide the eventual winning points. Basha went on to capture the Open Division state championship.

Kicking can often be a trouble spot for college programs and is not always prioritized. Sun Devil fans can take some comfort knowing Arizona State is bringing a consistent leg to Tempe, one that has already proven capable from beyond 50 yards while also forcing touchbacks on a regular basis.

That value extends well beyond the high school game. With so many college games decided by the narrowest of margins, having a specialist like Barth can provide some much-needed breathing room. An offense does not have to find the end zone on every possession when it knows points could still be on the table once it crosses midfield.

Barth committed to Arizona State on March 31, keeping one of the nation's top kicking prospects close to home. Kohl's Professional Camps currently ranks Barth as the No. 3 kicker nationally in the 2027 class. At its 2026 National Scholarship Camp, Barth produced a kickoff that traveled 81 yards with 3.9 seconds of hang time.

But Barth's eventual arrival in Tempe will mean more than simply adding another specialist to the roster.

It will continue a family connection to Arizona State.

Barth's father, Mike Barth, was Arizona State's starting kicker during the 2000 and 2001 seasons after playing his high school football at Mountain Pointe in Phoenix.

More than two decades later, his son has an opportunity to follow the same path.

College football has certainly evolved since Barth's father suited up for the Sun Devils. The passing game has grown tremendously, while NIL and the transfer portal have completely changed the landscape of the sport. But there is something special about seeing a local Arizona prospect get the opportunity to shine at the highest level in his home state while continuing a family tradition in Tempe.

Barth also represents Arizona State's continued push to keep local talent home. The Sun Devils' 2027 class includes multiple Arizona high school commitments, including Barth, Basha offensive lineman Jake Hildebrand, Mesa wide receiver Kingston Anetema and Higley defensive back Nasim Eason.

For Barth, there is still plenty of football remaining before he gets to Tempe. But a 54-yard field goal and seven touchbacks in seven opportunities provide another glimpse at the leg Arizona State is bringing into its specialist room.

And when he eventually puts on the maroon and gold, the name on the back of the jersey will already be a familiar one in Tempe.