Arizona State's 2022 Pac-12 Schedule Unveiled

Arizona State's 2022 Schedule Unveiled
On Thursday, the Pac-12 conference unveiled what the 2022 season would look like for each of their teams.
For the Arizona State Sun Devils, their first game of the conference slate will come against the defending Pac-12 champion Utah Utes, hosting the Utes at Sun Devil Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 24.
The first three games of Arizona State's schedule are all non-conference opponents, as the Sun Devils open their 2022 season with a home date against Northern Arizona on Saturday, Sep. 3.
Arizona State then travels to Stillwater to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys as the first game in a home-and-home series that will result in OSU traveling to Tempe in 2023.
The Sun Devils then return home for a Week 3 meeting with Eastern Michigan on Saturday, Sep. 17 before Pac-12 play begins.