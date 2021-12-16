Arizona State's 2022 Pac-12 Schedule Unveiled

The Arizona State Sun Devils will start conference play against the defending Pac-12 champions in 2022.

On Thursday, the Pac-12 conference unveiled what the 2022 season would look like for each of their teams.

For the Arizona State Sun Devils, their first game of the conference slate will come against the defending Pac-12 champion Utah Utes, hosting the Utes at Sun Devil Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 24.

The first three games of Arizona State's schedule are all non-conference opponents, as the Sun Devils open their 2022 season with a home date against Northern Arizona on Saturday, Sep. 3.

Arizona State then travels to Stillwater to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys as the first game in a home-and-home series that will result in OSU traveling to Tempe in 2023.

The Sun Devils then return home for a Week 3 meeting with Eastern Michigan on Saturday, Sep. 17 before Pac-12 play begins.

Arizona State 2022 Schedule (Times TBA)

Week 1: Northern Arizona

Week 2: at Oklahoma State

Week 3: Eastern Michigan

Week 4: Utah

Week 5: at USC

Week 6: Washington

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: at Stanford

Week 9: at Colorado

Week 10: UCLA

Week 11: at Washington State

Week 12: Oregon State

Week 13: at Arizona