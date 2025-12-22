Naming Key Christmas Wishlist Areas for Arizona State Football

TEMPE -- The saga that began with connecting Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham to jobs such as Auburn and Florida has ended with an agreement on a revised contract over the weekend, ending speculation that he would consider departing Tempe for the Michigan job.

The program will now move forward with much work to do to reshape a roster that will see numerous players depart following the Dec 31 season finale against Duke.

Arizona State on SI names the three biggest Christmas wishes for the program ahead of Thursday - whether from a roster or coaching perspective.

3. Retain Full Assistant Coaching Compliment

Part of Dillingham's contract agreement reportedly includes a bump in salary pool for assistant coaches to north of $11 million on an annual basis, which will aid in retention of a staff that has largely remained loyal regardless.

Coaches such as Diron Reynolds (DL), Shaun Aguano (RB), and Brian Ward (DC) are at the forefront of the retention efforts. The player development program that has transpired since Dillingham took over in 2023 has been conspicuous, and the hope is that this continues for years to come.

Retention is the most vital step in ensuring this is fully realized.

2. Rebuild Trenches

The offensive and defensive lines will look much different in 2026 - this much is certain. Max Iheanachor and Josh Atkins are set to depart the program for the NFL/transfer portal, respectively, while the interior of the line is in flux. Defensively, there is potential that upcoming senior C.J. Fite is the lone starting player on the line, even though Fite has the potential option to declare for the NFL draft.

The task of rebuilding both sides of the line is a daunting one, but the staff is off to a strong start by securing the commitment of Jarmaine Marshall, an offensive tackle who is the number one recruit in the junior college world.

1. Find QB in Transfer Portal

The expected departure of Big 12 champion QB Sam Leavitt stings, but the staff must regroup and find a replacement that will continue to push ambitions of another Big 12 title forward.

There will have to be an acknowledgement of a balance between spending on a quarterback and the remainder of the roster, but a quality player should be available regardless of the balance.

Old Dominion's Colton Joseph has become a favorite of Arizona State fans in recent weeks - options outside of the sophomore run abound, but he is a definite quality option.

