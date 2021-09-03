Arizona State Quarterback Jayden Daniels Leaves Game Early

Arizona State's prized player on the offensive side of the ball left early in the third quarter.

Many Arizona State fans were pleased to see the team's 34-7 lead over Southern Utah in the third quarter.

However, when Sun Devils quarterback Jayden Daniels went to the ground with 4:53 left in the third, the stadium was only full of music played by the PA announcer. Daniels was on the ground with trainers for close to five minutes before eventually being helped directly to the locker room.

It's unclear exactly how Daniels was injured or what the injury is, however the coaching staff will probably be extra cautious with Daniels considering the week (one), opponent (Southern Utah) and score (34-7).

Before his exit, Daniels was 10-of-12 passing for 132 yards with 40 yards rushing. Daniels was sacked twice and nearly threw an interception before an instant replay review overturned the call.

Daniels' night was likely coming to an end sooner rather than later, yet it's unclear exactly how much playing time he was set to receive. Arizona State undoubtedly needs Daniels healthy and ready to go against UNLV next weekend.

The Pac-12 Network believed Daniels exited due to cramps, although nothing has been confirmed.

AllSunDevils will update this article when more information is provided on Daniels and his status.

Update: Daniels was spotted jogging back on his own power to the sideline with a noticeable limp. Daniels did not emerge with the team on the field as the fourth quarter began. It looks like his night is over.

Donnie Druin is a Deputy Editor with AllSunDevils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin, and AllSunDevils @AllSunDevils. Like and follow AllSunDevils on Facebook, and for more ASU news visit https://www.si.com/college/arizonastate/