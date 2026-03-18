Ranking Arizona State's Current Basketball Coaching Candidates

TEMPE -- Arizona State's men's basketball coaching search is now a week into being in motion.

Former head coach Bobby Hurley officially departed after 11 seasons last Wednesday, which triggered a search that will be extremely consequential for AD Graham Rossini. Some major options have already been taken off of the board, but several interesting names remain nonetheless.

Mar 11, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Andrija Grbovic (14) leaves the game during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Jerrod Calhoun would be at the very top of this list in practice, but it seems as if there is motion towards Utah State's head coach taking a job in the midwest/east coast - ASU on SI revises the ranking due to this development below.

5. Jase Coburn, Head Coach, Portland State

Coburn is certainly an intriguing name, as the fifth-year leader of Portland State is a native of Arizona and is a graduate of Arizona State - potentially creating a connection with football head coach Kenny Dillingham.

While Coburn is an intriguing name, he only has five years of head coach experience at Portland State, and is coming off of his first winning season. Still, Coburn should be considered a legitimate candidate.

Portland State head coach Jase Coburn holds his arms out in front of players after a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game against Iowa, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa beat Portland State 85-51. 211126 Portland St Iowa Mbb 029 Jpg | Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

4. Derek Glasser, Assistant, UCSB

Glasser has the title of being one of the best point guards in the history of Arizona State basketball, but would certainly be an outside-the-box hire - as he has no head coach experience to this point.

The main area of intrigue is engulfed in Glasser's close relationship with James Harden, and the potential financial backing that would be included with the move.

3. Mark Madsen, Head Coach, Cal

Madsen is certainly an outside-the-box option as well, as there has been minimal indiciation that he would depart a program that is located in close proximity to his hometown.

However, Madsen's ability as a program-builder and his magnetic personality make him a potentially intriguing option. Would Arizona State offer concessions that would make him consider making the move? It's possible, but only time well tell, although is feels unlikely due to Cal partaking in the NIT tournament.

2. Eric Olen, Head Coach, New Mexico

Olen's profile as a head coach is tantilizing, as he built UC San Diego from a division two school into a D-1 program that nearly took down Michigan in the NCAA tournament.

Olen's energy, ability to adjust in-game, and proven track record as a program-builder over the span of a decade should put him at the very top of the list of attractive candidates.

1. Randy Bennett , Head Coach, Saint Mary's

It may come down to whether the longtime Saint Mary's legend wants to make the power five jump or not, but there are too many boxes that get checked to have the 63-year old at anything other than the top of the list.

It would be incredibly intriguing to see Bennett finally make the jump - especially in the area that he grew up in.