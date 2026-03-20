Kyson Brown Discusses Recovery From Injury, Upcoming ASU Season

TEMPE -- Arizona State running back Kyson Brown spoke with media following Thursday's spring-opening practice, where the junior discussed returning from an injury that cost him much of last season, his relationship with former ASU RB Raleek Brown, and building a connection with newcomers on the roster - particularly QB Cutter Boley.

To watch the full availability, view below.

Brown Opened Up About Struggles of Recovering From Injury

Brown was notably absent for the vast majority of the 2025 season after exiting the first quarter of the game against Mississippi State due to an ankle injury.

He attempted to make a comeback two weeks later and eventually was shut down ahead of the Utah game. The Mississippi native spoke about the struggles that were associated with the recovery process - even relenting that the mental aspect of working to get back was a bigger challenge compared to the physical side.

Aug 30, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) hands off the ball to Arizona State Sun Devils running back Kyson Brown (1) during warm ups before the game against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

Now, Brown seeks to move past the challenging campaign that was 2025, and enters the spring as the presumed favorite to start the 2026 season as the starting running back again.

Raleek Brown Remains Close Friend

ASU on SI asked the returning Sun Devil if he has remained in contact with Raleek Brown , who transferred from ASU to Texas in January - with Kyson stating that the two remain extremely close, with a bond that goes beyond football.

Brown manafed to earn an All-Big 12 honor for his performance in 2025, with Kyson looking to carry on the multi-year momentum that has been built ever since Shaun Aguano took over as position coach in 2019.

Arizona State running backs Kyson Brown (1) and Raleek Brown (3) take a water break during a practice inside the Verde Dickey Dome in Tempe on August 12, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brown's efforts to be the starting running back in Tempe won't be seamless, as the room is chalk full of supreme talent. Jason Brown Jr. is returning for a third year in Tempe after putting together a breakout showing in the Sun Bowl in the 2025 season finale. Demarius "Man Man" Robinson is back for year two with the program after flashing as both a rusher and pass catcher in his freshman season.

Incoming Villanova transfer David Avit has had a productive career at the FCS level, while Marquis Gillis is set to be in the fold in Tempe as well after playing under NFL great Clinton Portis at Delaware State. Incoming freshman Cardae Mack rounds out the room - the Texas native was a four-star recruit and is potentially the player of the future at the position.