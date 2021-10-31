Jayden Daniels Reaches Career Rushing Milestone

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jayden Daniels dominates headlines and highlights alike, and rightfully so.

Since becoming the first true freshman to start at quarterback for Arizona State in 2019, Daniels has provided splash plays through the air with his arm while also moving the chains on the ground.

His legs have also proven more than capable of scoring when called upon.

Saturday afternoon against Washington State, Daniels added another milestone to his resume', as he crossed 1,000 career rushing yards.

Daniels became the 27th player to reach 1,000 yards on the ground for Arizona State, and just the fourth quarterback since 1977 to accomplish the feat. Daniels joins former Sun Devils quarterbacks Mark Malone, Taylor Kelly and Manny Wilkins in that exclusive club.

Kelly (1,404 rushing yards) holds the career record for quarterbacks.

The milestone is even more impressive when you consider Daniels' role in Arizona State's offense. The Sun Devils rely heavily on a strong rushing attack led by their backfield, mostly asking Daniels to play the role of game manager with the occasional chance to dial up a deep shot downfield.

Daniels still rushes when given the opportunity, yet his efforts on the ground aren't first priority for offensive coordinator Zak Hill.

Against UNLV earlier in the year, Daniels rushed for over 100 yards for only the second time in his career. His 13 attempts that night tied for the second-highest amount of rushes in Daniels' career, only three behind his record of 16.

Entering the Cougars game, Daniels had rushed for at least 50 yards or more in eight regular-season games he's played since 2019.

Daniels needed just 21 yards to reach the milestone, finishing with 31 in the loss to Washington State.