Arizona State: Three Keys to Beating Washington State

The Sun Devils are coming off a week of rest and look to improve to 6-2 this season.

The season isn't over just yet.

The Arizona State Sun Devils already have two losses, but with five games left on the schedule, they're still very much in the race to achieve the goal set at the beginning of the year: Reach the Pac-12 championship game.

However, Arizona State can't be caught looking past their upcoming opponent, the Washington State Cougars. Despite losing head coach Nick Rolovich and four assistants last week, the team narrowly lost to BYU 21-19 after winning three straight games.

Simply put, Washington State isn't a team to overlook.

"We play a good Washington State football team," Sun Devils head coach Herm Edwards said earlier this week. "They went through a little bit of a situation last week with their coach, the staff that was a part of that staff had been let go, the assistant coaches that were on that staff took over and did a fabulous job along with the players.

"(They're) really playing good football and they’re a 4-4 football team and have a lot of experience on both sides of the ball."

Three Keys to Beating Washington State

Open field tackling will be important: Averaging the second-most passing yards per game in the Pac-12 at 265.2, the Cougars utilize 10 personnel (one running back, no tight ends) with four receivers more than anybody.

This can put the Sun Devils in a lot of odd-man situations assuming Arizona State uses sub-packages such as nickel and dime looks that rely on more cornerbacks and less firepower in the front seven.

Washington State running back Max Borghi currently averages 5.0 yards per carry, and will provide a significant test for ASU's front to bring him down on the first opportunity. Preventing Borghi from reaching the second and third levels of the defense will be key in keeping the Cougars honest on second and third-downs.

Flash creativity on offense: With some extra time to create new looks on his side of the ball, Arizona State offensive coordinator Zak Hill will be called upon to dial up some fresh looks and ultimately rack up points on the scoreboard.

With Hill, we've seen it all. Reverses, double passes. If it's in a video game or you've done it on the playground, Hill has likely drawn it up. However, a scoreless second half against Utah saw Arizona State's offense grow stale as Hill needs to put his troops in the best positions to succeed, especially by drawing up exotic looks the Cougars haven't seen on film.

While creativity will be important, it's also vital to simply allow the team's top playmakers to make plays. That involves getting the ball to guys such as receiver Ricky Pearsall and running back Chip Trayanum when the situation dictates.

Discipline. Discipline. Discipline: This should be shouted from the rooftops while billboards are put up around Tempe: Mass amounts of penalties have held Arizona State back from becoming the team it truly could be.

Washington State will provide a true test of how the players responded to the bye week. Play a clean game, and it's hard to beat a team as talented as the Sun Devils.

No extra mustard needed on this topic. Don't take two steps back after moving one step forward.