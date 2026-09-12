Arizona State Trails No. 10 Texas A&M at Halftime Despite Outgaining Aggies

Arizona State has shown it can play with No. 10 Texas A&M. The Sun Devils just haven't been able to get out of their own way.

Despite outgaining the Aggies 200-123 and holding a 10-6 advantage in first downs, Arizona State trails Texas A&M 17-10 at halftime Saturday at Kyle Field.

Special teams have been the difference.

A muffed punt by Corey Butler in the first quarter and a failed fake-punt attempt late in the second gave Texas A&M short fields. The Aggies turned those two mistakes into 10 points, including David Olano's 22-yard field goal with three seconds remaining before halftime.

Without those miscues, the first half looked considerably different.

Arizona State Controls the First Quarter

Arizona State's defense dominated the opening quarter, limiting Texas A&M to just 14 yards and no first downs on its first two possessions.

The Aggies' first touchdown came only after Butler couldn't handle a punt and Texas A&M recovered inside the ASU 10. Rueben Owens II scored on a 2-yard run to give the Aggies a 7-0 lead.

Arizona State responded impressively.

Quarterback Cutter Boley directed an 11-play, 75-yard drive, finishing it with a perfectly placed touchdown pass to Reed Harris with 21 seconds remaining in the quarter.

The teams entered the second tied 7-7, despite Arizona State holding a commanding 126-14 advantage in total offense.

Marcel Reed Gets the Aggies Going

Texas A&M finally found some offensive rhythm in the second quarter, largely because quarterback Marcel Reed began creating opportunities with both his arm and legs.

Reed directed a 13-play, 75-yard drive and converted a key fourth-and-2 along the way. He finished the possession with a touchdown pass to Isaiah Horton that put the Aggies ahead 14-7 with 9:15 remaining in the half.

Reed finished the half 10 of 16 for 76 yards and a touchdown while adding 24 rushing yards on three carries.

Arizona State's defense still held the Aggies to only 123 total yards — 76 passing and 47 rushing — through two quarters.

Cutter Boley Looks Comfortable at Kyle Field

One of the biggest questions entering Saturday was how Boley would respond to his first road start for Arizona State in one of college football's most intimidating environments.

So far, the answer has been encouraging.

Boley completed 13 of 19 passes for 131 yards and a touchdown without an interception. He also rushed for eight yards.

His favorite target has been Harris, who already has seven receptions for 108 yards and a touchdown. Harris' 35-yard reception in the second quarter helped set up another Arizona State scoring opportunity.

The Sun Devils couldn't finish that drive with a touchdown after Omarion Miller dropped a pass that could have produced a score. Carson Smith instead converted a 30-yard field goal to pull ASU within 14-10.

Kyson Brown has also given Arizona State balance, rushing eight times for 54 yards. Overall, the Sun Devils are averaging 4.9 yards per rushing attempt compared with Texas A&M's 3.1.

Another Special Teams Gamble Costs ASU

Arizona State's second major special teams mistake came with two minutes remaining in the half.

Facing fourth down, the Sun Devils attempted a fake punt with tight end James Giggey taking the direct snap. He was stopped short, allowing Texas A&M to take possession at the ASU 42.

The Aggies drove to the 5 before Arizona State's defense kept them out of the end zone. Olano's 22-yard field goal nevertheless gave Texas A&M a 17-10 advantage.

The muffed punt and failed fake punt resulted in 10 Texas A&M points.

Arizona State has compounded those problems with five penalties for 22 yards. Texas A&M was not penalized in the opening half.

Sun Devils Have Plenty to Build On

For Arizona State, the encouraging part of the first half is that the Sun Devils haven't been outplayed by the nation's No. 10 team.

They have 200 yards to Texas A&M's 123. They have 10 first downs to the Aggies' six. ASU has gained 131 yards through the air and 69 on the ground, while possessing the football for 15:26.

But Arizona State's margin for error at Kyle Field was always going to be small, and its mistakes have been expensive.

There is another factor that could become increasingly important after halftime. Temperatures are nearing 100 degrees, with conditions even hotter at field level. Depth and conditioning could play a significant role as the afternoon progresses.

Arizona State has demonstrated through two quarters that it can compete with Texas A&M.

The question now is whether the Sun Devils can eliminate the self-inflicted mistakes long enough to finish the job.