5 Questions Arizona State Must Answer Against No. 10 Texas A&M

Arizona State spent its season opener showing everyone what it could do.

Now comes the opportunity to find out how much of it was real.

The Sun Devils overwhelmed Morgan State, 70-7, last Saturday, piling up 682 yards of total offense and scoring 10 touchdowns. New starting quarterback Cutter Boley could hardly have scripted a better debut, throwing six touchdown passes and earning Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week honors.

But Morgan State isn't Texas A&M.

On Saturday, Arizona State goes from the friendly confines of Mountain America Stadium to one of college football's most imposing environments, facing No. 10 Texas A&M at Kyle Field in College Station.

The Aggies are coming off an 11-win season and their first College Football Playoff appearance. They opened 2026 with a 50-0 victory over Missouri State, allowing just 67 total yards while producing 505 of their own.

For Kenny Dillingham's Sun Devils, Saturday represents an opportunity to make a national statement.

Here are five questions Arizona State must answer if it hopes to leave Texas with an upset.

1. Can Cutter Boley Handle Kyle Field?

There wasn't much not to like about Boley's Arizona State debut.

The Kentucky transfer completed 21 of 27 passes for 387 yards and six touchdowns against Morgan State. His 387 passing yards were the most ever by an ASU quarterback making his Sun Devil debut, while his six touchdown passes were the program's most in a game since Andrew Walter threw six in 2004.

Boley won't have anything resembling those conditions Saturday.

Texas A&M surrendered only 67 yards in its opener, and Boley will be making his first road start for Arizona State in an environment expected to produce the largest true road crowd the Sun Devils have ever played in front of. ASU's current record is the 92,746 who attended its 2009 game at Georgia.

Boley isn't inexperienced against SEC defenses. He started 11 games during two seasons at Kentucky and completed 65.8% of his passes in 2025.

But this will be different.

Can he communicate through the noise? Can he recognize pressure? Can he avoid the turnover that changes the game? And if Texas A&M hits him early, will he maintain the composure he showed after losing a fumble against Morgan State?

Dillingham praised exactly that quality after the opener, describing Boley as "calm, cool and collected."

Arizona State may find out just how valuable that temperament is Saturday.

2. Can Arizona State Contain Marcel Reed?

This might be the most important question of all.

Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed gives Arizona State's defense two problems at once.

Reed produced roughly 3,500 yards of total offense and 31 touchdowns during the 2025 regular season. Against Missouri State, he completed 21 of 30 passes for 233 yards and two touchdowns while helping the Aggies roll up 505 yards.

Dillingham wasn't subtle this week when discussing what happens if the Sun Devils lose discipline in their pass rush.

Texas A&M dual-threat quarterback Marcel Reed will present a major challenge to the Arizona State defense on Saturday afternoon in College Station. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"If we don't do that this week, he's going to throw for 400 and run for 400," Dillingham said while emphasizing the importance of keeping Reed contained.

The running ability is obvious, but Dillingham also pointed to Reed's passing ability, particularly his touch on deep and intermediate throws.

That creates a difficult choice.

Become overly aggressive trying to pressure him and Reed can escape the pocket. Become overly concerned with keeping him contained and give him time to find receivers downfield.

Arizona State has been excellent at preventing explosive plays. The Sun Devils have allowed just one play of more than 20 yards this season and only 64 plays of 30-plus yards during defensive coordinator Brian Ward's tenure.

That discipline will be tested Saturday.

3. Can ASU's Playmakers Still Be Explosive Against an SEC Defense?

Arizona State's offense looked spectacular in Week 1.

Now it needs to prove those fireworks weren't simply the product of an overmatched opponent.

The Sun Devils already have 10 offensive plays of at least 25 yards, the most in the FBS through their opening game. They produced 365 yards after the catch against Morgan State, and three receivers — Reed Harris, Grayson Rigdon and Omarion Miller — surpassed 100 receiving yards.

ASU also rushed for 249 yards and averaged 7.1 yards per carry.

Texas A&M represents an enormous jump in difficulty.

The Aggies didn't merely shut out Missouri State. They held the Bears to 67 total yards, their fewest allowed in a game since 1978.

Arizona State probably isn't going to produce another collection of untouched receivers sprinting through the secondary.

But it doesn't have to.

The Sun Devils need enough explosive plays to prevent Texas A&M from squeezing the field. That could mean Harris winning a matchup downfield, Miller turning a short completion into a big gain or the running game breaking through the first wave of defenders.

If everything becomes difficult and Arizona State is forced to string together 10- and 12-play drives all afternoon, the advantage shifts dramatically toward the Aggies.

4. Can Arizona State Survive the First 15 Minutes?

Kyle Field will be loud at kickoff.

Texas A&M will be energized.

Arizona State cannot allow the atmosphere to become part of the Aggies' offense.

A false start, a wasted timeout, a turnover and a quick Texas A&M touchdown could turn a difficult road game into something much worse before the Sun Devils ever settle in.

That's why the opening quarter may tell us plenty about ASU.

Can the Sun Devils get a couple of first downs on their opening possession? Can the defense force Texas A&M to work for points? Can ASU get through the initial surge without handing the Aggies easy opportunities?

Arizona State has developed a reputation for performing well in close games under Dillingham. The Sun Devils are 10-2 over the past two seasons in games decided by seven points or fewer. They have also won six consecutive regular-season games against Top 25 opponents, the longest active streak in the country.

The longer Saturday's game remains uncomfortable for Texas A&M, the more interesting it becomes for Arizona State.

Get to halftime within striking distance and the pressure begins shifting toward the favorite.

5. Is Arizona State Ready to Make Another National Statement?

This is the question hanging over everything else.

Arizona State is no longer sneaking up on anyone.

Since the start of the 2024 season, the Sun Devils are 6-1 against AP Top 25 opponents, the best winning percentage in the country over that span. Their six-game regular-season winning streak against ranked teams is also the longest active streak nationally.

But winning at Kyle Field would take that reputation somewhere else entirely.

Arizona State has never defeated an SEC opponent in a true road game. It has never beaten a ranked SEC opponent anywhere. And the Sun Devils haven't defeated a Top 10 opponent on the road since beating UCLA, 38-23, at the Rose Bowl in 2015.

Saturday offers the Sun Devils an opportunity to change all three.

It would also provide an immediate answer to one of the biggest questions surrounding this team after its spectacular opener.

Was 70-7 merely an impressive beginning?

Or was it the first indication that Dillingham has another Arizona State team capable of becoming part of the national conversation?

By Saturday afternoon, we should know considerably more.